Austin Peay Women’s Tennis Set for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis prepares for its second tournament of the fall when it travels to the Queen City for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals beginning Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last time out, the Governors totaled 15 wins at the APSU Fall Tournament, September 25th-27th. The home tournament was highlighted by a 5-0 week from sophomore Yi-Ching Huang, who went 3-0 in singles with a pair of straight-set wins, and 2-0 in doubles, with both wins coming alongside Sati Aubakirova.

Pauline Bruns, Peyton Duckett, and Cocomi Saito were second on Austin Peay State University with a pair of singles wins. The APSU Govs utilized 11 different doubles pairings at its home event with the pairings of Elena Thiel / Duckett, Saito / Bruns, and Saito / Duckett going 1-0.

Last season, the APSU Govs earned six wins at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Knoxville. Four of Austin Peay State University’s victories came against Power Four opponents, with Katie Oliver earning a 1-6, 6-2, 10-3, comeback win against her opponent from Vanderbilt. The following day, Elena Thiel helped APSU secure an 8-2 win against a doubles pairing from Cincinnati.

Upcoming Schedule (All Times Central)

SINGLES

Qualifying

Main Draw

Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) vs. Addison Iacono (UTC)

DOUBLES

Main Draw

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also make sure to download the new-and-improved Let’s Go Peay mobile app in the Apple or Google Play Store.