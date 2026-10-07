Austin Peay Women’s Tennis Set for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis prepares for its second tournament of the fall when it travels to the Queen City for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals beginning Thursday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Last time out, the Governors totaled 15 wins at the APSU Fall Tournament, September 25th-27th. The home tournament was highlighted by a 5-0 week from sophomore Yi-Ching Huang, who went 3-0 in singles with a pair of straight-set wins, and 2-0 in doubles, with both wins coming alongside Sati Aubakirova.
Pauline Bruns, Peyton Duckett, and Cocomi Saito were second on Austin Peay State University with a pair of singles wins. The APSU Govs utilized 11 different doubles pairings at its home event with the pairings of Elena Thiel / Duckett, Saito / Bruns, and Saito / Duckett going 1-0.
Last season, the APSU Govs earned six wins at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals in Knoxville. Four of Austin Peay State University’s victories came against Power Four opponents, with Katie Oliver earning a 1-6, 6-2, 10-3, comeback win against her opponent from Vanderbilt. The following day, Elena Thiel helped APSU secure an 8-2 win against a doubles pairing from Cincinnati.
Upcoming Schedule (All Times Central)
SINGLES
Qualifying
- Pauline Bruns (APSU) vs. [3] Rufaro Magarira (UTC) – 8:00am Thursday
- Cocomi Saito (APSU) vs. [6] Jennifer Florea (Purdue) – 8:00am, Thursday
- Peyton Duckett (APSU) vs. [12] Julie Bedard (UofL) – 10:00am, Thursday
- Sati Aubakirova (APSU) vs. [17] Emma Pedretti (UTC) – 9:30am, Thursday
Main Draw
- Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) vs. Addison Iacono (UTC)
DOUBLES
Main Draw
- Peyton Duckett / Pauline Bruns (APSU) vs. Sara Conde / Sthafany Rodrigues De Lima (MTSU)
- Cocomi Saito / Hayley Garber (APSU) vs. Alyssa Giupponi / Anastasiia Cherniakova (EKU)
- Elena THuel / Katie Oliver (APSU) vs. Martina Bovio / Kameliia Tytarenko (LIP)
- Yi-Ching Huang / Sati Aubakirova (APSU) vs. Julia Millan / Ksenija Rage (ETSU)
Follow The APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. Also make sure to download the new-and-improved Let’s Go Peay mobile app in the Apple or Google Play Store.