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APSU Women’s Tennis Opens ITA Regionals With Two Big Victories

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Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis' Cocomi Saito, Sati Aubakirova Earn Qualifying Win at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis' Cocomi Saito, Sati Aubakirova Earn Qualifying Win at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisMason, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis earned two victories in its first day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, with both wins against top-seeded opponents, Thursday, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Cocomi Saito and Sati Aubakirova earned wins in the qualifying draw, with Saito earning a three-set (6-4, 5-7, 6-4) against No. 6 Jennifer Florea from Purdue. Aubakirova then earned a straight-set, 6-2, 6-3, win against No. 17 Emma Pedretti from Chattanooga.

After advancing, Saito and Aubakirova both fell to their opponents in Miami (OH)’s Evlyn Risner and Lisa Kamigata from Tennessee, respectively.

The Governors are back in action tomorrow morning, where Yi-Ching Huang begins the day’s events with a 10:00am match against Chattanooga’s Addison Iacono in main draw singles. Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver then begin the first of four APSU double matches, facing Martina Bovio and  Kameliia Tytarenko from Lipscomb at 1:00pm CT.

Peyton Duckett and Pauline Bruns then face Sara Conde and Sthafany Rodrigues De Lima from Middle Tennessee at 1:30pm. Cocomi Saito and Hayley Garber then face Eastern Kentucky’s Alyssa Giupponi and Anastasiia Cherniakova at 2:00pm, while Huang and Aubakirova take on ETSU’s Julia Millan and Ksenija Rage, with first serve also set for 2:00pm.

Day 1 Results

Qualifying Draw

Round of 64

Round of 32

Qualifying Draw Consolation

Round of 32

Upcoming Schedule

Main Draw Singles

Main Draw Doubles

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