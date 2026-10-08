APSU to Host Urban Bush Women for Dance Performance and Masterclass

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre & Dance , with support from the Office of Institutional Culture and the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will host the theatrical dance troupe Urban Bush Women for a studio performance and masterclass on October 14th, 2026, from 10:00am to noon in the Memorial Health Building’s dance studios.

This program is free and open to the public.

“Urban Bush Women has been a part of my journey since I was an undergraduate dance major, and I am so excited to bring this visionary company to Clarksville,” said Eboné Amos, chair of the APSU Department of Theatre & Dance. “Their work is essential, and I cannot wait to share this experience with our students.”

About Urban Bush Women

Urban Bush Women is a groundbreaking Black women-led theatrical dance company founded in 1984 by visionary choreographer Jawole Willa Jo Zollar as an engine and an amplifier for the unheard stories of Black women+. UBW combines revolutionary performance, deep-healing community engagement, and ancestral knowledge from the African diaspora into a cultural force that is urgent, forward-looking, and essential.

For the last four decades, UBW has defied expectations and easy categorization with its bold, narrative storytelling. The very bodies of the seven founding members of UBW (Black women of various shapes and sizes) challenged and changed the landscape of who could be seen on stage as a dancer.

The subject matter of the work placed the stories of such women, historically overlooked and undervalued in America, front and center stage. Similarly, UBW remains committed to ensuring that underserved audiences, especially people of color who face systemic barriers to accessing conventional performance, are engaged, invited, and made welcome wherever the company tours.

For more information about this production, contact Amos at amose@apsu.edu. To learn about future CECA events and productions, visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/

About the APSU Department of Theatre and Dance

The Austin Peay State University Department of Theatre and Dance is a training program that focuses on the professional skills expected on any stage, set, studio, audition, or in any dance company. It offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts with concentrations in acting, dance, design, musical theatre, and stage management, as well as a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in theatre and dance.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts