Austin Peay Releases Gameday Guide for Tarleton State Top-10 Showdown

Clarksville, TN – Ahead of Saturday’s Community Night celebration and top-10 matchup between Austin Peay State University (APSU) football and Tarleton State at Fortera Stadium, APSU Athletics is providing an updated gameday guide to help fans prepare for their visit to Stacheville.

Saturday’s game is presented by Coca-Cola; the official beverage partner of Austin Peay State University athletics, Coca-Cola is all about bringing people together, creating moments of joy, and making every gameday a little more refreshing.

Tailgate Alley Presented by Wyatt-Johnson Toyota

An Austin Peay State University football tradition in its 15th year, Tailgate Alley is back in Lot 6 (Foy Lot) and sponsored this year by Wyatt-Johnson Toyota. Wyatt-Johnson will offer free food to fans in Tailgate Alley and are running an offer during each home game where fans can receive $1,000 off the best internet price for a vehicle at Wyatt-Johnson Toyota by scanning the QR code on the videoboard inside Fortera Stadium.

In consideration of other events happening in the Downtown Clarksville area on Saturday, Tailgate Alley will open at 10:00am this week. Patrons are encouraged to access campus this week from Eighth Street and allow for additional travel time to campus due to increased traffic, increased law enforcement activity and temporary closures or delays related to these events.

Thanks to our partners with TriStar Beverage and Ajax Turner, free beer will be available starting at noon on Tailgate Alley while supplies last. Patrons must be 21 and up with valid identification to partake; Austin Peay State University athletics reminds you to enjoy responsibly.

Tailgates and partner activations will pop up on Tailgate Alley throughout the day. In addition, food trucks from E’s Squeezed, Eleven Roots and Sawasdee Crepe will be set up in Tailgate Alley.

Returning again for another year, the Kids Zone will be located adjacent to Morgan Bros. Field and will feature inflatables, face-painting and more for our youngest Governor fans! While you’re there learn more about the Junior Govs Club, presented by Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry, and register for the 2026-27 season!

The Gov Walk begins at 3:45pm this week; head coach Jeff Faris will lead his team through Tailgate Alley and into Fortera Stadium. All Governors fans are welcome to Tailgate Alley to cheer on Coach Faris and the APSU Govs on their way into The Fort!

Getting Inside

Gates open one hour prior to the 6:00pm kickoff, except for the Maynard Gate, which opens 90 minutes prior to game time. Ticket sales windows open 2 hours prior to the game on both sides of the stadium.

Fortera Stadium introduced a clear bag policy ahead of the 2025 season. Clear bags must be no larger than 12 x 12 inches, and non-clear bags must be no larger than 6.5 x 4.5 inches. Upon entering the stadium, fans will also pass through metal detectors, which were introduced in 2025.

The first 1,000 fans into Fortera Stadium this week will receive a free Football Gov crewneck sweater thanks to game sponsor Coca-Cola; get there early and get yours at the Jenkins, Maynard and Murgas Gates!

The City Forum Family Zone

The City Forum Family Pack is the best deal in town for families in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community to experience Clarksville’s Hometown Team on gameday!

Located in section Q, The City Forum Family Zone offers a great experience to cheer on the Governors for an excellent price. When you buy four season tickets to The City Forum Family Zone, you will also receive four attraction passes to use at The City Forum, all for $150.00!

The City Forum Kids Zone is located in the southeast corner of Fortera Stadium, which is full of games and entertainment for kids during Austin Peay football games. It is FREE for ALL kids!

Food and Drink

Back for another year, the Blazin’ VIPeay Endzone Experience by Buffalo Wild Wings puts fans on the field behind the south end zone, with all-you-can-eat wings and beer provided by Budweiser of Clarksville. Contact the ticket office for more information on how to secure your spot and become a VIPeay!

In addition to the concession offerings fans have come to know and love at The Fort, Chick-Fil-A of Madison Street will be selling sandwiches and nuggets on the Level 2 concourse on the home side of the stadium. Marcos Pizza also will be on the concourse, selling pizza by the slice.

With a capacity crowd anticipated for this week, beer sales will take place on both sides of Fortera Stadium for this game. Beer will be sold on the visitor side of Fortera Stadium on the concourse level.

Pregame

The Governors Own Marching Band begins its pregame show at 5:46pm; be in your seats to see what Dr. M. Cory Schmitt and the GOMB have in store this year!

Halftime

This week’s halftime entertainment will include a drone show by Sky Elements. Stay in your seats at the break for this one-of-a-kind show!

Tickets

Still need tickets? That’s a shame, because this one is SOLD OUT. However, if you want to secure tickets to future Austin Peay State University football games, visit www.LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or call the Austin Peay State University ticketing office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to secure single-game tickets for the final two home games on the schedule.