APSU Women’s Tennis Earns Three Doubles Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Mason, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a trio of doubles victories in its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver advanced through the round of 64 due to injury and will play Vanderbilt’s pairing of Mia Yamakita and Erin Pearce at 8:00am, Saturday. The Commodores’ tandem ranks No. 4 in the bracket.
Cocomi Saito and Hayley Garber earned their first win together this fall, taking down Eastern Kentucky’s Alyssa Giupponi and Anastasiia Cherniakova, 8-6. They move on to play Purdue’s Reese Frank and Kathryn Wilson – who are No. 9 in the tournament – at 8:00am.
Lastly, Yi-Ching Huang and Sati Aubakirova remained perfect this fall with an 8-6 win against East Tennessee State’s Julia Millan and Ksenija Rage. Huang and Aubakirova put their 3-0 record to the test against No. 8 Asuncion Jadue and Norina Bak Szabo from Kentucky.
Day 2 Results
Main Draw Doubles
- Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU) def. Martina Bovio / Kameliia Tytarenki (LIP), inj.
- Sara Conde / Sthefany Rodrigues De Lima (MTSU) def. Peyton Duckett / Pauline Bruns (APSU), 8-4
- Cocomi Saito / Hayley Garber (APSU) def. Alyssa Giupponi / Anastasiia Cherniakova (EKU), 8-6
- Yi-Ching Huang / Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. Julia Millan / Ksenija Rage (ETSU), 8-6
Main Draw Singles
- [9] Addison Iacono (UTC) def. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU), 6-3, 6-2
Day 3 Schedule
Main Draw Doubles
- Elena Thiel / Katie Oliver (APSU) vs. [4] Mia Yamakita / Erin Pearce (VU) – 8 AM
- Cocomi Saito / Hayley Garber (APSU) vs. [9] Reese Frank / Kathryn Wilson (PU) – 8 AM
- Yi-Ching Huang / Sati Aubakirova (APSU) vs. [8] Asuncion / Norina Bak Szbo (UK) – 8 AM
Consolation Doubles
- Peyton Duckett / Pauline Bruns (APSU) vs. Reagan Mulberry / Julie Bedard (UL) – TBD
Day 1 Results
Qualifying Draw
Round of 64
- [3] Rugaro Magarira (UTC) def. Pauline Bruns (APSU), 6-0, 6-3
- Cocomi Saito (APSU) def. [6] Jennifer Florea (PU), 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
- Sati Aubakirova (APSU) def. [17] Emma Pedretti (UTC), 6-2, 6-3
- [12] Julie Bedard (UL) def. Peyton Duckett (APSU), 6-4, 6-0
Round of 32
- [17] Evelyn Risner (UM) def. Cocomi Saito (APSU), 6-4, 6-4
- [10] Lisa Kamigata (UT) def. Sati Aubakirova (APSU), 6-2, 6-0
Qualifying Draw Consolation
Round of 32
- Serafima Bobrovnikova (LIP) def. Pauline Bruns (APSU), 1-6, 6-1, 12-10
- Mansi Vadyala (IU) def. Peyton Duckett (APSU), 6-2, 6-2