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APSU Women’s Tennis Earns Three Doubles Wins at ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

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Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Shines With Three Doubles Victories in ITA Ohio Valley Regionals Friday. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Shines With Three Doubles Victories in ITA Ohio Valley Regionals Friday. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisMason, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a trio of doubles victories in its second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, Friday, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Elena Thiel and Katie Oliver advanced through the round of 64 due to injury and will play Vanderbilt’s pairing of Mia Yamakita and Erin Pearce at 8:00am, Saturday. The Commodores’ tandem ranks No. 4 in the bracket.

Cocomi Saito and Hayley Garber earned their first win together this fall, taking down Eastern Kentucky’s Alyssa Giupponi and Anastasiia Cherniakova, 8-6. They move on to play Purdue’s Reese Frank and Kathryn Wilson – who are No. 9 in the tournament – at 8:00am.

Lastly, Yi-Ching Huang and Sati Aubakirova remained perfect this fall with an 8-6 win against East Tennessee State’s Julia Millan and Ksenija Rage. Huang and Aubakirova put their 3-0 record to the test against No. 8 Asuncion Jadue and Norina Bak Szabo from Kentucky.

Day 2 Results

Main Draw Doubles

Main Draw Singles

Day 3 Schedule

Main Draw Doubles

Consolation Doubles

Day 1 Results

Qualifying Draw

Round of 64

Round of 32

Qualifying Draw Consolation

Round of 32

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