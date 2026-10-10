Austin Peay State University Hits Record-High Dual Enrollment

Written By Ellie Forrest, Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN — Austin Peay State University’s dual enrollment program set a new record in fall 2026, with 1,442 students registered, contributing to the university’s second straight record-breaking enrollment year.

Behind that number are high school, homeschooled and middle college students earning college credits while finishing their diplomas. Through partnerships with high schools across Clarksville and neighboring counties such as Dickson, Cheatham, Robertson and Stewart, APSU gives these students a head start on their college education.

Director of Dual Enrollment Jordan Longan said the program has grown exponentially over the past few years due to increased staffing and outreach efforts, along with the unique benefits it offers students.

“We have just really increased our outreach in terms of meeting the students and their instructors where they are,” Longan said. “We really went to the community and were like, ‘How can we make your students successful?’ And they said, ‘Well, come to us.’ So, we’re there.”

Keeping Costs Low and Students Supported

Austin Peay keeps costs low for students through scholarship opportunities such as the Tennessee Dual Enrollment Grant, while academic advisors ensure that coursework meets the standards of each high school, APSU and the state of Tennessee.

The Office of Dual Enrollment also connects students with resources to help them excel in their classes, which are taught by approved adjunct professors who get to know students and provide hands-on experience in a familiar environment.

“I think we’re in the business of building those relationships,” Longan said. “I always say, even if I don’t know the answer, I’m going to find the answer. I may not know what it is at this moment, but I’m not going to let [students] go or leave them just floating out there. So, I really think we just plug them into everything, and if they have an interest, we try to point them in the right direction.”

Finding a Path

That often starts with exploration. Dual enrollment gives students the opportunity to discover what they are passionate about before committing to a career path, and with plenty of electives to choose from, they can pinpoint exactly what they want to study in the future.

“APSU has supported my education through the dual enrollment program by allowing me exposure to many subjects during a particularly formative time,” Middle College student Teresa Caicedo said. “For the longest time, I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life. By interacting with faculty in different departments and experiencing classes that only higher education offers, I’ve finally been able to map out a future I can see myself enjoying.”

A Place on Campus

Students gain more than an accelerated path toward a college degree; they also gain a community on the APSU campus. Dual enrollment students have access to all of the events, facilities and resources available to traditional students, while still in a high school setting.

“The faculty treats me as any other college student, and my professors have been very understanding and accommodating to my high school student status,” Middle College student Titus Hatela said. “The small things, such as making your own schedule or learning to use resources such as free printing in the library, give a unique experience that allows prospective high school students to get a taste of what higher education might look like for them.”

Austin Peay’s Office of Dual Enrollment is committed to giving students a positive experience, and the new record reflects that commitment.

“I just want students to see it as an opportunity for accelerated coursework and something to really challenge them,” Longan said. “I know a lot of just brilliant, brainiac students who are ready for more challenging coursework, and when they see that they succeed in a college-level class, it really shows them that they could be a part of a community and be successful in that role.”