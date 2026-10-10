Holiday Travel 2026: Why Tennesseans Should Start Planning Thanksgiving and Christmas Trips Now

Nashville, TN — The leaves are just beginning to turn, but AAA says travelers who plan to be away for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s should start planning now. A new survey shows that waiting for a better deal often ends up costing Tennesseans more.

This year’s calendar leaves little room to put things off. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26th, and both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day land on Fridays. The result is two long holiday weekends that are expected to drive strong demand for flights, hotels and rental cars.

Many Tennesseans already get an early start. According to a new AAA travel survey, more than one in five residents (22%) begin planning holiday trips in September or October, while only 8% wait until November or December.

Why Waiting Often Costs More

For travelers who hold off, money is usually the reason. Budget concerns (48%) and hopes for lower prices (36%) top the list of reasons Tennesseans delay booking. Others are waiting for family or friends to commit (24%) or are worried about weather and travel disruptions (22%).

That strategy frequently backfires. Nearly half of residents (47%) said they delayed booking a trip and later paid more than they would have by booking earlier. Fifteen percent paid significantly more, and 32% paid somewhat more.

“Many travelers are hoping to find a better deal by waiting,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Unfortunately, our survey shows that strategy doesn’t always pay off.”

Money worries follow travelers through the entire planning process. Staying within budget and finding the best price are their biggest sources of stress. Overspending is their most common regret, followed by waiting too long to book.

What Early Planners Gain

Planning early doesn’t mean grabbing the first itinerary that comes along. “This is a good time to start researching options, comparing prices and making decisions before choices become more limited,” Cooper said.

Travelers who start now have more flight times to choose from, better hotel availability and a wider selection of vacation packages. They also have time to compare destinations and prices side by side, along with more flexibility if plans change.

That head start matters most for complicated trips. Coordinating several family members, connecting flights or multiple destinations becomes much harder once the most convenient options sell out.

How to Save by Traveling Off-Peak

One of the simplest ways to save is to avoid traveling during the holiday week itself. Among Tennesseans who prefer to vacation before or after the actual holiday, 52% cited smaller crowds, 46% pointed to lower prices and 37% valued the added flexibility.

Even a small shift can make a difference. The days just before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after have historically been among the busiest of the year for air travel. Flying out a day or two earlier, or coming home on Monday or Tuesday, can mean shorter lines and lower fares. With Christmas and New Year’s both falling on Fridays this year, travelers with flexible schedules may also find better prices by departing midweek.

For Clarksville-area residents, most flights mean a drive to Nashville International Airport. Allow extra time for the trip and for parking, which fills quickly during the holidays, and consider reserving airport parking in advance.

Planning Tips for Holiday Travel

AAA recommends setting a budget before you start shopping. Knowing what you can afford makes it easier to resist an attractive fare that would stretch your finances.

From there, compare several travel dates instead of committing to just one, and consider traveling before or after peak holiday weeks. Price alerts on airline and travel websites will notify you when fares change, so you don’t have to check every day.

Once an itinerary fits your budget and priorities, book it. Holding out for a bargain that may never come is the mistake nearly half of Tennesseans say they’ve already made.

When to Work With a Travel Advisor

Some trips benefit from professional help. The survey found that international vacations and multi-country itineraries are the trips most likely to lead travelers to an advisor. Cruises and large family trips are also good candidates.

Contacting an advisor early gives them time to watch for deals and availability that travelers may not find on their own.

“Travelers are balancing price, flexibility and peace of mind when planning vacations,” Cooper said. “A travel agent can help travelers compare options, maximize value and understand important considerations before booking, especially for more complicated itineraries.”

Before You Go

A few details deserve attention well before departure day. Travelers flying within the United States need a REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or another accepted form of identification, such as a passport, to pass through airport security. If you haven’t upgraded your license yet, do it soon, because appointments tend to fill up before the holidays.

International travelers should check their passport expiration dates now. Many countries require a passport to remain valid for at least six months beyond the travel dates, and renewals take time.

Drivers should have their vehicles checked before a holiday road trip. The battery, tires, brakes and fluids deserve special attention as temperatures drop.

Travelers making large nonrefundable bookings may also want to consider travel insurance. It can protect that investment if illness, weather or other disruptions force a change of plans.

About the Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among 400 Tennessee residents from August 5th–13th, 2026. Results for all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ±4.9 percentage points. Responses were weighted by age and gender to represent Tennessee’s adult population (18 and older).

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 14 million members across 14 states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. Its mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. Morning Consult recently ranked AAA Insurance as America’s most trusted insurance brand for 2026.

For more information, download the AAA Mobile app or visit AAA.com.