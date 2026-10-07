Kenwood Back-to-School Bash Helps Thousands of Students Start School Ready

Story and Photos by John Smith

Clarksville, TN – Families packed Kenwood for its 4th annual Back-to-School Bash, where students could pick up everything from new shoes and backpacks to school supplies before heading back to the classroom.

The event was organized by the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s (CMCSS) Families in Transition (FIT) program, with help from other community organizations and volunteers.

“It truly is a partnership between the school system, the FIT program, of course, and all of our community partners, and we couldn’t do it without them,” CMCSS Chief of Staff Chris Cosey said.

“Families had the chance to connect with local organizations offering resources for a variety of needs. Students also received free shoes donated through Soles4Souls, as well as socks, backpacks and school supplies.

“No matter what they need, there’s somebody in that gym that can help provide it,” Cosey said.

But the bash was about more than preparing backpacks. Kids could enjoy games, food trucks, and frozen treats outside. Free haircuts and hair braiding were also available, giving students another way to get ready for their first day.

“The event has continued to grow; thousands are expected to attend, and we have around 200 volunteers who help make this day possible,” Cosey said. “Now, people look forward to this every year.”

With support from school employees, students, local government and community organizations, the bash gave families a chance to start the school year with supplies in hand and their community behind them.

Kenwood Back-to-School Bash