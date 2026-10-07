Montgomery County Honors Juvenile Justice Month in October

Montgomery County, TN – At the informal Commission meeting on October 5th, 2026, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden recognized October as Juvenile Justice Month, highlighting the importance of supporting young people, strengthening families, and creating opportunities for youth to build positive futures. Mayor Golden issued a proclamation alongside Judges Ken Goble, Jr., Reid Poland, Sharon Massey Grimes, Erin Poland-Nolder, Montgomery County Juvenile Court Director Ed Moss, and Juvenile Court staff, recognizing their work and that of community partners to promote positive youth engagement, accountability, rehabilitation, prevention, and public safety.

The proclamation highlights that successful outcomes for youth require a community-wide effort involving families, schools, law enforcement, courts, mental health providers, nonprofits, mentors, educators, businesses, and volunteers. It states, “Every young person deserves the opportunity to learn from mistakes, overcome obstacles, develop positive relationships, and become a productive member of our community.”

Connecting our Youth and Families with Local Resources Throughout October, the Montgomery County Juvenile Court is highlighting programs and services that connect youth and families with available resources available in the community through a series of Resource Events at the Montgomery County Courthouse. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout October from 8:30am to 11:00am at the Courts Complex, 2 Millennium Plaza, on the 2nd Floor, community organizations will be on-site so individuals and families can learn about available services and support.

“When our youth and families have access to the right resources, positive relationships, and opportunities to succeed, the benefits extend beyond individual families to schools, neighborhoods, and the community as a whole,” said Juvenile Court Director Ed Moss. “Our goal is to make sure young people, and their families know they are not alone and that there are people and resources available to help them navigate challenges and build a path forward.”

October Resource Event Schedule

Tuesday, October 6th : Kid Link Treatment Services, Goodwill Career Solutions, APSU Education Opportunity Center.

Wednesday, October 7th: American Job Center, Manpower Staffing, Mental Health Cooperative, Salvation Army.

Tuesday, October 13th: Centerstone Cohen Center, Fortera Credit Union, Urban Ministries, Bluestar Families.

Wednesday, October 14th: Youth Villages, Child Advocacy Center, Clarksville Housing Authority, Tennessee College of Applied Technology.

Tuesday, October 20th: A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle TN, Catholic Charities, Minds Matter Counseling, CHANT.

Wednesday, October 21st: Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services, Habitat for Humanity, Clarksville Area Down Syndrome, Montgomery County Circuit Court Wendy Davis’s Office.

Tuesday, October 27th: TN Voices, The Center of Family Development, TN Vocational Rehabilitation Services, Restore Life Behavior Health.

Wednesday, October 28th: TN Child Support Program Hope Pregnancy Center Nashville State Community College.

The Montgomery County Juvenile Court team encourages families, community organizations, businesses, educators, and residents to learn more about the resources available to young people and find ways to support positive youth development in our community.