Austin Peay Soccer Returns Home for First-Ever Tarleton State Matchup

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its recent win on the road at West Georgia on Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team returns home to face Tarleton State with kickoff scheduled on Thursday for a 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (2-9-1, 1-2) enters Thursday’s match third in the United Athletic Conference Blue Division standings after coming away with its first conference win of the season at West Georgia. The Governors won by a score of 3-1 after three separate players scored their first goals of the season, with two of them being first-career goals.

It was the first time Austin Peay State University had scored three goals – all by different players – since a 4-1 win at Jacksonville (October 6th, 2024). Senior defender Carolyne Young was the only defender in the league to score a goal last week, earning herself weekly conference honors and being named UAC Defender of the Week.

Tarleton State (3-3-6, 1-1-1) is on a two-game winless streak after playing to a high-scoring 3-3 draw at Little Rock on Sunday. The UAC goal-scoring and assists leader, Jessica Baires, earned a brace in the match, scoring in the sixth and 61st minutes.

Baires now has five goals to her name and is the league leader with 17 points and seven assists this season. The Texans have scored at least one goal in all but two matches this year and have scored 13 times in their last five games.

What to Know

Thursday’s match marks the seventh time Austin Peay has played on October 8th.

The Governors are 2-1-3 on this date.

Thursday’s match will be the first meeting between the Govs and the Texans.

Austin Peay State University is 1-7-2 in its last 10 matches at home.

The APSU Govs are 83-67-32 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.