Roxy Regional Theatre Presents “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” October 23rd – November 1st

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre is turning ‘upside down’ this month with “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical,” opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square on Friday, October 23rd, 2026, at 7:00pm.

This hilarious take on the hit Netflix series – and all its campy 1980s glory – invites audiences to take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana, in 1983, when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by interdimensional creatures.

Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang will be on hand for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe, justice for everyone’s favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Ricciardone with music direction by Amy Frederick, “Stranger Sings!” stars Connor Currie, Nate Krohmer, Isaiah Raasch, Caroline Rakestraw, Rachel Ridenour, Ty Roberson, John Thomson, and Raven Whitefawn, bringing upwards of 50 characters to life.

Written by Jonathan Hogue, “Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical” is an unauthorized parody production. It is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Netflix, the creators of “Stranger Things,” or any of their subsidiaries or partners. All characters, settings, and references are used for parody purposes only.

Produced in part by Stu Fillmore & Eric Goode and Brian & Jennifer Zacharias, with additional funding support provided by Kayla Bennett, “Stranger Sings!” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by The Licensing House (TLH), www.tlhshows.com.

Performances run October 23rd through November 1st on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00pm, with 2:00pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. In keeping with the theatre’s opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday, October 23rd, for a $5.00 Opening Night Rush. Please note: This production contains PG-13 material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Performances will be held at the Roxy Regional Theatre’s temporary home at 114 Public Square. Seating for this production will begin 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted, due to the configuration of the venue.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to the Thursday performance. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances.