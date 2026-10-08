APSU Graphic Arts Programs Receive New Endowed Scholarship

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from the estate of the late William “Bill” Harold Maki has established the William Harold Maki Graphic Arts Scholarship Endowment at Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The endowed scholarship will benefit full-time students majoring or concentrating in graphic arts disciplines. Awards will be determined annually based on the endowment’s value and the Foundation’s spending plan.

“Bill Maki spent more than three decades in the graphic arts field serving our community, and this scholarship ensures his passion for the profession will inspire future designers and artists,” said Kris Phillips, APSU vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “His gift reflects a deep commitment to the Clarksville area and to providing opportunities for students pursuing creative careers. We are honored to carry forward his legacy through this endowment.”

Maki dedicated his life to service and the graphic arts profession. He served 25 years in civil service at Fort Campbell while maintaining a faithful 35-plus year career at Gate 3 Printers in the Clarksville area.

Born July 18th, 1945, in Warrensburg, Missouri, Maki was an active member of the Clarksville and Dover communities. He was engaged as a Shriner in Clarksville and Dover and was remembered by friends and family as someone who was “loved by many and will be missed by all.” He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Beverly Ann Maki. He passed away on October 13th, 2024, at age 79.

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.