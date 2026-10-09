APSU Offers New Auto Body Collision Estimating Course

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Professional and Workforce Development Center is sponsoring a new auto body collision estimating course designed to train participants on CCC ONE estimating software, one of the leading technology platforms used in the automotive collision industry.

The course will be taught by Malcolm Pritchett, a highly experienced collision repair professional with 42 years in the industry, including 30 years as the owner of West Kentucky Collision.

Classes will run from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays from October 20th through November 12th at the Austin Peay Center at Fort Campbell (Room 101). The cost is $500.00, and participants can register online or by calling the PWDC at 931.221.7186.

“This course is an opportunity to learn collision estimating from someone who has spent more than four decades in the industry,” Pritchett said. “My goal is to share the knowledge and experience I’ve gained over the years and help participants develop skills they can take directly into the workplace.”

Participants will learn the fundamentals of developing professional estimates and using CCC software in a real-world collision repair environment. Classes will cover how technology is used to document vehicle damage, identify necessary repairs, and develop accurate repair estimates.

The course is designed for individuals interested in entering the automotive collision industry, current collision repair professionals seeking to strengthen their estimating skills, and shop personnel who want to better understand the estimating process and CCC software.

About Malcolm Pritchett

Malcolm Pritchett has spent more than four decades in the automotive collision industry, including 30 years as owner and operator of West Kentucky Collision. Over his career, he has handled every side of the business — repair operations, estimating, insurance negotiations, and customer service — giving him a working knowledge of both the technical and business realities of running a collision shop.

About the APSU Professional and Workforce Development Center

The Austin Peay State University Professional and Workforce Development Center provides education and training opportunities designed to help individuals develop new skills, advance their careers, and meet the evolving needs of employers and the regional workforce.