15 Tennessee Football Takes on Arkansas in Fayetteville Saturday

#15 Tennessee (4-1 | 1-1 SEC) at Arkansas (2-3 | 0-2 SEC)

Saturday, October 10th, 2026 | 3:15pm CT / 4:15pm ET

Fayetteville, AR | TV: SEC Network

Fayetteville, AR – After three straight home games, No. 15/14 Tennessee hits the road this weekend for its first SEC road contest this season with a trip to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at 3:15pm CT / 4:15pm ET.

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has not been kind to the Volunteers this century, as the Big Orange will be looking to snap a four-game skid and post its first victory over the Hogs in Fayetteville since 2001.

Gameday Information

To find the most up-to-date game day information for this Saturday’s contest at DWR Razorback Stadium, click HERE.

Broadcast Information

TV/Streaming Info

Matt Schumacker (PxP), Aaron Murray (analyst) and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter) will have the call for Saturday’s game at 4:15pm ET on the SEC Network.

Vol Network Radio Info

UT fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast via the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) on 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, SiriusXM (Ch. 108 or 230) and the SiriusXM app (Ch. 954). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com,​ the Tennessee Athletics App and the Varsity App. Fans attending the game in Fayetteville are encouraged to listen to the radio broadcast via the Vol Network Stadiumcast on 100.3 FM.

Voice of the Vols Mike Keith will be joined in the booth by VFL Jayson Swain (analyst) while Brent Hubbs will handle sideline duties for the Vol Network radio broadcast.

The Big Orange Countdown pregame show, hosted by Swain and Hubbs, will begin two and a half hours prior to kickoff at 2:15pm ET.

Tennessee’s official Spanish radio broadcast is available locally on WNML-AM 990 with Carlos Lopez (play-by-play) and J.P. Vasquez (analyst) on the call. That version is also available on UTSports.com​ and the Tennessee Athletics App.

Volunteer Gameday, a live, one-hour television preview show, will air starting at 2:00pm ET. The show will be hosted by Keith, VFL Heath Shuler and WVLT-Knoxville’s Brittany Tarwater. Volunteer Gameday will be available on Knoxville flagship TV station WVLT and across the state on the new Tennessee Valley Sports Network (TVSN).

Need To Know

Sack Attack

Tennessee enters Saturday’s game with an FBS-best 23 sacks on the year while also leading the SEC and ranking tied for fifth in the nation with 42 tackles for loss. Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and defensive end Mariyon Dye lead the charge with four sacks apiece, tied for fifth most in the conference. Tyree Weathersby isn’t far behind with 3.5 sacks and is one of seven Vols with multiple sacks this season.

Bishop Bowling Through Defenders

Senior running back DeSean Bishop has been a load for opposing defenses this season, ranking third in the SEC with 540 rushing yards (108.0 ypg) and second in the league with seven touchdowns on the ground. According to PFF.com, Bishop ranks seventh in the FBS in rushing yards after contact with 354 and has forced 19 missed tackles, nine of which came in his career high 220-yard rushing performance last Saturday against Auburn where he scored all three of UT’s touchdowns in a 24-14 win.

UT Vols Sweep SEC Weekly Honors

Following last weekend’s victory over the Tigers, the Vols had three players earn SEC Weekly honors on Monday as Bishop was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Week, safety Dejaun Lane was tabbed the Co-Defensive Player of the Week and punter Jackson Ross was the Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

Recent Road Success

Dating back to last season, Tennessee has won three straight road games and four of its last five away from home. The Big Orange have already recorded one road win this year, handling Georgia Tech by a score of 45-24 in Atlanta on September 12th.

Series History

Tennessee leads series, 14-7

After a string of victories over Arkansas in the 1990s and early 2000s, the Vols have struggled since with two wins and five losses in the last seven meetings between the two programs.

UT was able to snap a four-game losing streak against the Razorbacks last year with a 34-31 victory in Knoxville and will be looking to end a streak of four consecutive road losses in the series on Saturday.

About the Arkansas Razarbacks

The Razorbacks are led by first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield, who was hired in the offseason after six successful years as the head coach at Memphis, where he compiled a 50-25 overall record and led the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2023 and 2024 as well as six straight bowl appearances.

Offensively, Arkansas is led by star wide receiver Chris Marshall, who ranks second in the SEC in receptions (35), receiving yards (549) and receiving yards per game (109.8). KJ Jackson serves as the Hogs’ starting quarterback and has passed for 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. The junior signal caller also factors into the run game with 39 carries for 85 yards and two scores. Junior running back Braylen Russell leads the team in rushing with 40 attempts for 136 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side, junior defensive back Khmori House has been a standout this season with 33 tackles, including team highs in TFLS (4.5) and sacks (two). Former Tennessee and Cincinnati transfer Christian Harrison has also played well in the secondary with 29 tackles and the Razorbacks’ lone interception this season.