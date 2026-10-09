Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Earl Batson, of Clarksville TN, passed away on October 7th, 2026, at the age of 50.

Visitation will be held in his honor from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Monday, October 12th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Christopher was born on October 29th, 1975, in Clarksville TN to loving parents, Jack C. and Marilyn Batson. He was a proud and dedicated educator for 27 years, his passion taking him to Rossview Elementary, where he taught physical education.

A graduate of Clarksville High School, Class of 1993, Christopher went on to attend Austin Peay State University, earning his degrees in 2001 and 2003.

Christopher was deeply passionate about education and took great pride in making a positive difference in the lives of his students. He believed in the importance of encouraging, inspiring, and supporting young people, and his love for teaching was evident in all that he did.

He worked as well as a coach and an umpire which only ever fueled his love for sports, particularly football, his favorite team being the Tennessee Volunteers.

He loved spending his time with his two sons, his boys being the biggest source of pride in his life. Christopher will always be remembered a dependable man; someone his family and friends could always count on. He loved his family more than anything life brought to him and always made sure to be there for them no matter what.

Christopher was a faithful Christian and member of Hilldale Church of Christ.

Christopher is preceded in death by his father; Jack C. Batson.

Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife; Brandi Moore Batson, sons; Brayden Batson and his wife Michelle, and Bryson Batson, his mother; Marilyn Davis Batson and his brother; Ryan Batson and his wife Kari, as well as his niece Reagan.

Christopher will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, teacher and friend. His memory will be carried on by all that knew him.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County. 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040. 931.648.8042.