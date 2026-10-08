Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Gregory Neal Thornton, 69, of Clarksville, TN will be Wednesday, October 14th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00am until the hour of service.

Gregory was born on February 12th, 1957 in Germany to Daniel and Lottie Thornton. He passed away on October 1st, 2026. Gregory was a lifelong sports fan and a loyal Tennessee Titans fan. He loved sports and especially enjoyed basketball. He played basketball at Clarksville High School, where he was part of the 1975 state championship team. He continued his basketball career at Dyersburg Community College, Tennessee State University, and St. Mary’s University. Gregory was also a talented entertainer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Thornton, and brother, Danny Thornton. Gregory is survived by his children, Teonna Jackson, Ebony Maddox, and Gregory Thornton, Jr.; grandchildren, Nalayah Maddox and Nazuri Maddox; siblings, Debra (Victor) Berry, Brenda Thornton, and Richard Thornton; and nieces and nephews, Donnie (Sue) Thornton, Leneé Fry, Demia Fry, Josh Shandle, and Morgan Thornton, and many other loving family members.

Please visit Gregory’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.