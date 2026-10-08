Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Gregory Neal Thornton, 69, of Clarksville, TN will be Wednesday, October 14th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13th, 2026 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Wednesday from 10:00am until the hour of service.
Gregory was born on February 12th, 1957 in Germany to Daniel and Lottie Thornton. He passed away on October 1st, 2026. Gregory was a lifelong sports fan and a loyal Tennessee Titans fan. He loved sports and especially enjoyed basketball. He played basketball at Clarksville High School, where he was part of the 1975 state championship team. He continued his basketball career at Dyersburg Community College, Tennessee State University, and St. Mary’s University. Gregory was also a talented entertainer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Thornton, and brother, Danny Thornton. Gregory is survived by his children, Teonna Jackson, Ebony Maddox, and Gregory Thornton, Jr.; grandchildren, Nalayah Maddox and Nazuri Maddox; siblings, Debra (Victor) Berry, Brenda Thornton, and Richard Thornton; and nieces and nephews, Donnie (Sue) Thornton, Leneé Fry, Demia Fry, Josh Shandle, and Morgan Thornton, and many other loving family members.
Please visit Gregory’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com