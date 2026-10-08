Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Tresa Lynn McCreery passed away on October 3rd, 2026, at the age of 65. Born on July 21st, 1961, Tresa will be remembered with love for the joy she found in her family and for the care she gave to those closest to her.

Tresa loved doing crafts, and that creative spirit was one of the many ways she expressed herself. She also deeply loved her family and grandchildren, who were at the center of her life and brought her great happiness.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin McCreery; her son, Bradley McCreery [Tina]; and her daughter, Brandy Gray[Adam]. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Brian McCreery[Leanna], Kaden Gray, Michael Stager, Chastity Andazola, and Isabell Davis[Jamison], and 14 precious great-grandchildren. Each of them shared in the love that Tresa gave so freely, and her memory will remain a lasting part of their lives.

Tresa was preceded in death by her father, Mervin Hargis; her mother, Carol Brock; her brothers, Randy Hargis and Micheal Choate; and her sister, Trina Brock.

Tresa Lynn McCreery will be remembered for her loving heart, her devotion to her family, and the happiness she found in being a grandmother. Her presence will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers you can make a donation to the Clarksville Montgomery County animal shelter.

We will announce a service at a later date.