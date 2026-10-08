Austin Peay Soccer Falls 3-1 to Tarleton State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University soccer team’s Lindsey Arnold scored her first-career goal to cut Tarleton State’s lead in half before the Texans pulled away for a 3-1 decision over the Governors, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

By the Half

Tarleton State jumped in front early in the match, scoring its first goal in the 12th minute when Avery Mendez notched her third goal of the season with a ball in the net off her left foot. Then, in the 29th minute, Mendez assisted a goal for Zahra Friess when the sophomore forward put her league-leading sixth goal just inside the left post to put the Texans up by two scores.

The Governors held the Texans at those two goals for the remainder of the set, as sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz recorded three saves in the half.

Austin Peay State University came into the second half with a fire under them, as the APSU Govs took six shots in the first 15 minutes of the half, before junior defender Lindsey Arnold scored her first-career goal off a header inside the box, which was assisted by Kerigan Kivisto on the corner kick.

The Texans pulled away by another goal, however, when Grace Berry put their third goal of the match inside the bottom right corner of the net. Mendez assisted on the goal for her second of the night.

Inside The Box Score

Arnold was the only Governor to play all 90 minutes.

Arnold also led the offense with her one goal on five shots, four of which were on goal.

The Governors matched their season high of nine shots on goal in 17 shot attempts.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team is back at home to face Abilene Christian on Senior Day, Sunday, starting at 1:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.