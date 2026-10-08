Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Charlene Prescott, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on October 6th, 2026, at the age of 62. Her passing marks the end of a life that began on October 13th, 1963, and leaves family, friends and loved ones to remember and honor her life.

A time of visitation will be held Thursday, October 15th, 2026, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Foston Funeral, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville. Family and friends are invited to gather during this time to offer their condolences and share memories of Charlene.

A Celebration of Life will follow at 1:00pm Thursday at Foston Funeral. The service will provide an opportunity for those who knew and loved Charlene to come together, reflect on her life and celebrate the memories she leaves behind.

Charlene Prescott will be remembered by those whose lives she touched. May her memory bring comfort to all who mourn her passing, and may the love and memories shared provide strength during this time of loss.