National Gas Prices Fall 5 Cents but Remain at Autumn Record Highs

Washington, D.C. – Gas prices remain the highest they’ve ever been for this time of year. Even though the national average dropped 5 cents this past week to $4.36, pump prices remain at record highs for autumn.

This is the first year the national average has been above $4.00 per gallon in October. After dipping into the $80.00 per barrel range for several days, crude oil is back above $90.00 per barrel.

Hurricane Isaias is another factor that could affect gas prices if oil production and refineries in the region are impacted.

Today’s National Average: $4.3612

One Week Ago: $4.4137

One Month Ago: $4.1514

One Year Ago: $3.1156

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased last week from 8.68 million barrels per day to 8.76 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased slightly from 204.4 million barrels to 204.7 million. Gasoline production decreased from 9.46 million barrels per day to 9.34 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.16 to settle at $88.28 per barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 3.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels, 1% above the five-year average.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station went down one cent this past week to 41 cents.

State Stats

Gas Prices

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($6.34), Hawaii ($5.63), Washington ($5.46), Nevada ($5.45), Alaska ($5.02), Oregon ($5.02), Idaho ($4.92), Utah ($4.89), Arizona ($4.71), and Illinois ($4.64).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Ohio ($3.71), Indiana ($3.72), Georgia ($3.84), Texas ($3.87), Mississippi ($3.94), Louisiana ($3.94), Tennessee ($3.97), Alabama ($3.98), Arkansas ($3.99), and Missouri ($4.03).

Electric Prices

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (54 cents), West Virginia (52 cents), Louisiana (49 cents), Alaska (49 cents), California (47 cents), New Hampshire (46 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), North Dakota (44 cents), Wyoming (44 cents), and Arizona (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), Maryland (35 cents), Utah (35 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Vermont (35 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and New Mexico (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas prices and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.