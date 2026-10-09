Clarksville Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Bicycle Crash on Trenton Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash on Friday morning, October 9th, 2026, at approximately 6:16am on Trenton Road at the Spring Creek Baptist Church, 2760 Trenton Road.

The bicyclist, a 63-year-old male, is being transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville, and his status is unknown at this time.

Trenton Road was completely shut down at that time, and motorists were advised to find an alternate route until the roadway could be cleared.

Clarksville Police report that the roadway is open again, and the bicyclist is in stable condition.