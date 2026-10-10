TDOT Reports Roadwork in Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas for October 11th–17th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced construction, maintenance, utility work, and lane closures scheduled for the week of October 11th–17th, 2026, across Montgomery County and surrounding Middle Tennessee counties.

Drivers should prepare for round-the-clock lane restrictions on State Route 13 in Montgomery County, daytime cross-drain installation on State Route 48, and several overnight interstate projects in Davidson and Humphreys counties.

Additional work includes bridge construction, resurfacing, drain cleaning, utility installations, and paving in Robertson County. Motorists are encouraged to slow down in work zones, follow posted signs, and allow extra travel time.

Montgomery County

A 24-hour single-lane closure will remain in effect on State Route 13 between mile markers 25 and 26 from Sunday, October 11th, through Saturday, October 17th. The closure affects both northbound and southbound traffic and is associated with construction activities that are not part of a TDOT project.

Cross-drain installation is scheduled on State Route 48 near mile marker 12 from Monday, October 12th, through Friday, October 16th. Single-lane closures may affect both northbound and southbound traffic between 9:00am and 3:00pm each day.

Davidson County

Cleanup and punch-list work will take place along Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40.6 from Monday, October 12th, through Thursday, October 15th. Shoulder work is scheduled in both eastbound and westbound directions between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Guardrail cleanup is scheduled along Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40.6 from Sunday, October 11th, through Thursday, October 15th. Multiple lanes may be affected in both directions nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Wall-pack lighting installation is scheduled on Interstate 24 at mile marker 48 on Tuesday, October 13th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, with single-lane closures possible in both directions. Additional wall-pack lighting installation is planned at mile marker 50 on Thursday, October 15th, during the same overnight hours, with single-lane closures possible in both directions. An LED wall-pack conversion is also scheduled at mile marker 50.2 on Thursday night, affecting a single westbound lane from 8:00pm to 5:00am. Another LED wall-pack conversion is planned at mile markers 52.2–52.3 on Wednesday, October 14th, with single-lane closures possible in both directions from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Drain cleaning is scheduled on Interstate 40 at mile marker 209 on Wednesday, October 14h, from 8:00pm to 5:00am. The work will require a closure of the westbound exit ramp. Median drain cleaning is also planned on westbound Interstate 40 between mile markers 211 and 212 on Tuesday, October 13th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, with a single-lane closure.

Drain cleaning along a ramp on westbound Interstate 440 at mile marker 1 is scheduled for Monday, October 12th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am. A single-lane closure is expected during the work.

Work on the Hamilton Avenue bridge will affect Interstate 65 at mile marker 81 on Friday, October 16th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, with multiple lanes closed in both northbound and southbound directions for bridge demolition. The closure will continue around the clock on Saturday, October 17th, with multiple lanes affected in both directions.

Median drain cleaning is scheduled on northbound Interstate 65 between mile markers 91 and 92 on Sunday, October 11th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am. A single-lane closure is expected.

A lane closure at the Interstate 40 bridge is scheduled on State Route 6 near mile marker 8 beginning Sunday, October 11th, and continuing through Saturday, October 17. A single southbound lane will remain closed around the clock during this period. A separate mobile northbound lane closure is scheduled Sunday night, October 11th, from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Blasting for the Artist Lofts project is scheduled on State Route 11 near mile marker 18 from Monday, October 12th, through Friday, October 16th. Northbound single-lane closures may occur daily between 9:00am and 3:00pm.

Resurfacing work on State Route 155, Thompson Lane, between mile markers 0 and 2.8 is scheduled from Sunday, October 11th, through Thursday, October 15th. Multiple lanes in both eastbound and westbound directions may be affected nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Bridge deck work is scheduled on State Route 174 between mile markers 0.11 and 0.67 from Monday, October 12th, through Friday, October 16th. Multiple lanes in both directions may be affected daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Humphreys County

The TDOT Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) project will continue on westbound Interstate 40 between mile markers 133 and 135 on Monday, October 12th, and Tuesday, October 13th. Single-lane closures are scheduled nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Moving barrier wall and striping work is planned on eastbound Interstate 40 between mile markers 140 and 142 from Sunday, October 11th, through Friday, October 16th. Single-lane closures are scheduled nightly from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

Robertson County

Aerial utility installation is scheduled on State Route 11 along Memorial Boulevard between mile markers 6 and 7 from Monday, October 12h, through Friday, October 16th. Single-lane closures may affect both northbound and southbound traffic daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Paving on Raymond Hirsh Parkway along State Route 258 near mile marker 0 is scheduled from Monday, October 12th, through Friday, October 16th. Multiple southbound lanes may be affected Monday and Tuesday, while the work shifts to northbound lanes Wednesday through Friday. Work is scheduled daily from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Motorists traveling through Montgomery, Davidson, Humphreys, and Robertson counties should watch for changing traffic patterns and lane restrictions throughout the week. Work schedules may change because of weather or other conditions. Drivers should use caution, reduce speeds in construction zones, and follow all posted traffic-control signs.