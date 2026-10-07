BBQ Fest Across the River Brings BBQ, Music and Fun to RichEllen Park

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is excited to bring back BBQ Fest Across the River, presented by First Federal Bank!

This two-day, family-friendly event will take place at RichEllen Park on Friday, October 9th, 2026, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm and Saturday, October 10th, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. Admission is free, with activities for all ages.

Friday Night Kickoff – October 9th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Family Zone- featuring inflatables, face painting, and other free activities.

Oscar Meyer Weinermobile.

‘Meat the Teams’ – For barbecue enthusiasts, powered by United Rentals , ‘Meat the Teams’ offers a chance to walk around, meet the pitmasters and learn about their techniques as they prep for competition.

Live music from 6:00pm to 9:00pm by local musicians Lucian and Donald Greene.

Food will be available for purchase on-site from: Southside BBQ, Hilltop Market BBQ, Kadis Tacos, Bojangles, Donut NV, Joyful Squeeze Co and Merry Oak Manor Farm.

Saturday Fun – October 10th from 10:00am to 3:00pm

Saturday, the celebration continues:

The Family Zone will once again be open with the same free kid-friendly activities.

Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Providence Builders: Check-in begins at 8:00am, with the tournament starting at 9:00am.

Live music from 12:00pm to 2:00pm by local musicians Colin Thomas Isotti and Chuck Mossey.

Watch SEC football on the big screen.

Awards ceremony at 2:00pm; Stick around to see who wins the barbecue competition and corn hole tournament!

Food will be available for purchase on-site from: Southside BBQ, Hilltop Market BBQ, Pop and Dogs, Bojangles, Donut NV, Joyful Squeeze Co and Merry Oak Manor Farm.

Food will be available for purchase on-site from: Southside BBQ, Hilltop Market BBQ, Pop and Dogs, Bojangles, Donut NV, Joyful Squeeze Co and Merry Oak Manor Farm.

Taste Award-Winning BBQ on October 10th

While entry to the festival is free, foodies won’t want to miss the chance to sample BBQ straight from the competitors! Wyatt Johnson’s People’s Choice tasting tickets are available for $10.00 and allow you to try delicious BBQ and vote for your favorite. Tasting begins at 11:00am on Saturday, October 10th. If you want to stick around to see who wins, the awards ceremony will take place at 2:00pm.

For People’s Choice tickets, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/parks/bbq-fest

Thank You to Our Sponsors

This event is made possible through the generous support of First Federal Bank, Wyatt Johnson, Providence Builders, Hilltop Supermarket & Pharmacy, Visit Clarksville, and Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.

All proceeds from BBQ Fest Across the River will benefit the Tri-County Sportsman’s Association, supporting local youth and community programs.

For more information, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/parks/bbq-fest or follow Montgomery County Parks and Recreation on Facebook or Instagram.

Read About Last Year’s BBQ Fest Across the River

1st Annual BBQ Fest Across the River Draws Hundreds to RichEllen Park for Food, Music and Fun

BBQ Fest Across the River Heats Up for Day Two with Competition, Crowd Favorites, and Big Winners

2025 BBQ Fest Across the River Day One Photos