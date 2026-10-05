Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Adults a Week of Fun

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has plenty planned for adults who want to learn something new, connect with others or simply enjoy a fun activity outside the usual routine.

From relaxing Tai Chi and lively book discussions to Halloween crafts, genealogy and an inside look at forensic art, the upcoming schedule offers something for a wide range of interests.

Whether you’re looking to explore your family history, get creative, stay active or discover something fascinating about criminal investigations, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library provides opportunities to learn and connect throughout the week.

Several programs are also designed with specific interests and age groups in mind, giving adults plenty of reasons to make the library part of their weekly plans.

Tai Chi At Your Library

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 3:00pm–3:30pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

Adults can take part in Tai Chi classes designed to introduce participants to this ancient form of gentle exercise. With slow, mindful movements, Tai Chi can promote relaxation, balance, flexibility and coordination while providing an opportunity to connect with others.

The class offers a welcoming environment for adults of all fitness levels and can be especially beneficial for seniors and adults interested in gentle movement and stress reduction.

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Branching Out Book Club!

Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Time: 2:00pm–3:00pm

Location: North Branch Meeting Room 1

Book lovers can gather for the Branching Out Book Club and discuss The Widow by John Grisham. Participants can also pick up a copy of the group’s next selection, The Tenant by Freida McFadden.

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Adult DIY Franken “Wine” Bottles

Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Time: 6:00pm–7:00pm

Location: Makerspace

Get into the Halloween spirit with a creative DIY project at the library. Adults will have the opportunity to transform wine bottles into fun Franken-themed decorations while enjoying an evening of creativity.

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North Branch Evergreen Horizons

Date: Wednesday, October 7th, 2026

Time: 9:30am–11:00am

Location: Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

Evergreen Horizons offers seniors an engaging and supportive environment focused on staying active, social and inspired. The rotating program features activities such as fitness classes, lifelong learning workshops, social gatherings and creative projects.

It’s an opportunity to meet new people, explore new interests and enjoy a welcoming community focused on connection and happiness.

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Genealogy Class

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Time: 10:00am–11:00am

Location: Computer Lab

Discover your roots and learn more about your family’s story during this genealogy class. Whether you’re just beginning your family history journey or are ready to dig deeper into your ancestry, the class will introduce tools, tips and resources to help uncover fascinating connections.

Participants can explore ways to bring generations of family history to life while learning how to make the most of genealogy resources available through the library.

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North Branch Genealogy Class

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Time: 10:00am–11:00am

Location: Dr. Harold F. Vann Children’s Programming Room – North Branch

The genealogy fun continues at the North Branch with another opportunity to explore family history. Beginners and experienced researchers alike can learn about tools, tips and resources for uncovering their ancestry and discovering connections across generations.

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Sketches of Justice with the TBI

Date: Saturday, October 10th, 2026

Time: 2:00pm–4:00pm

Location: Large Meeting Room

What does it take to turn a witness’s memory into a sketch that could help solve a crime? Adults can go behind the scenes of criminal investigations during Sketches of Justice with the TBI.

A forensic artist from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will explain how forensic artists work with witnesses to reconstruct faces from memory, the techniques used to create composite sketches and how those images can help identify suspects and generate investigative leads.

During the presentation, the TBI guest will demonstrate the process by creating several sketches in real time, offering attendees a fascinating look into the specialized world of forensic art. Due to the nature of the topics discussed, this program is for adults age 18 and older.

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From book clubs and genealogy to hands-on crafts, gentle exercise and an intriguing look at forensic investigations, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library has created a diverse lineup of adult programs for the week.

These events offer more than a reason to visit the library—they provide opportunities to learn, create, stay active, and connect with others in the Clarksville-Montgomery County community.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library- North Branch

435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826