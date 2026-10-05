Clarksville Obituary: Emmanuel “Mikey” Gerogianis

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Emmanuel “Mikey” Gerogianis, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY, where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00am until the time of service.

Emmanuel, affectionately known as Mikey, was born in Australia on June 20th, 1965, to Minnas and Fotini Gerogianis, who preceded him in death. He passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd, 2026. Mikey was a veteran of the United States Army and was currently employed with the Department of Defense.

He was a Ham radio enthusiast and belonged to many clubs, including the Clarksville Amateur Transmitting Society, Clarksville Radio Club, Amateur Radio Emergency Services, and Community Emergency Response Team. Mikey enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a member of the American Legion Post 289.

Mikey is survived by his wife of 22 years, Meli Gerogianis; children: Kaitlynn Gerogianis, Anna Gerogianis, and Jason (Michelle) Giaffo; and siblings: Theodora, Sophia, Nickie, and Michael.

Please visit Mikey’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.