Clarksville Obituary: Emmanuel “Mikey” Gerogianis

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Emmanuel “Mikey” Gerogianis, age 61, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, October 6th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home.
He will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Hopkinsville, KY, where military honors will be rendered. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00am until the time of service.
Emmanuel, affectionately known as Mikey, was born in Australia on June 20th, 1965, to Minnas and Fotini Gerogianis, who preceded him in death. He passed away unexpectedly on October 3rd, 2026. Mikey was a veteran of the United States Army and was currently employed with the Department of Defense.
He was a Ham radio enthusiast and belonged to many clubs, including the Clarksville Amateur Transmitting Society, Clarksville Radio Club, Amateur Radio Emergency Services, and Community Emergency Response Team. Mikey enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a member of the American Legion Post 289.
Mikey is survived by his wife of 22 years, Meli Gerogianis; children: Kaitlynn Gerogianis, Anna Gerogianis, and Jason (Michelle) Giaffo; and siblings: Theodora, Sophia, Nickie, and Michael.
Please visit Mikey’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com