City of Clarksville Opens Applications for Five Retail Liquor Store Certificates

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is announcing the availability of five (5) additional retail liquor store certificates of compliance, said City Clerk Lisa Canfield.

The City of Clarksville, City Code of Ordinances Section 2-205(b) provides that the limit on retail liquor stores “shall be increased to twenty-seven (27)”, which is the maximum number allowed under the most recent United States Census population count for the City of Clarksville.

Following the repeal of five (5) certificates from the July 2025 drawing, the City will accept new applications beginning Monday, October 5th, 2026.

Applications are available on the City of Clarksville website, and must be submitted to the Revenue Collections office on the first floor of City Hall no later than 4:00pm on Monday, October 26th, 2026. Late submissions will not be considered.

For further information, please contact the City Clerk at 931.648.6121, or via email at lisa.canfield@clarksvilletn.gov.

Detailed information regarding the application process, including required documentation and fees, can be found on the City’s website under “Latest News”, as well as Section 2-214 of the Clarksville City Code.

2026 Retail Liquor Application

Retail Liquor Stores 2026