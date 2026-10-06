Clarksville Obituary: Steve Edward Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Steve Edward Crawford, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, October 12th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where military honors will be rendered. Pastor Bart Pemberton will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.

Steve was born on June 22nd, 1952, in Kingsport, TN, to John and Dorothy Crawford. He passed away on October 5th, 2026. Steve was a veteran of the United States Army and retired after 29 years from AO Smith. Steve enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains and east coast; and cracking open a cold one. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Stacey. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dee Crawford; children: Dreama Dawn Crawford, April Houck and her husband Bud, and Adam Crawford and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren: Jeremy Perry, Destiny Speight, Kelsie Crawford, Abel Crawford, Adam Houck, and Elizabeth Houck; and siblings: Connie Gillenwater, Diane Robinson, and Debbie Lane.

Please visit Steve’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family