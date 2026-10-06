Clarksville Obituary: Steve Edward Crawford

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: A Celebration of Life service for Steve Edward Crawford, age 74, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, October 12th, 2026, at 12:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West where military honors will be rendered. Pastor Bart Pemberton will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.
Steve was born on June 22nd, 1952, in Kingsport, TN, to John and Dorothy Crawford. He passed away on October 5th, 2026. Steve was a veteran of the United States Army and retired after 29 years from AO Smith. Steve enjoyed traveling, especially to the mountains and east coast; and cracking open a cold one. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Stacey. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dee Crawford; children: Dreama Dawn Crawford, April Houck and her husband Bud, and Adam Crawford and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren: Jeremy Perry, Destiny Speight, Kelsie Crawford, Abel Crawford, Adam Houck, and Elizabeth Houck; and siblings: Connie Gillenwater, Diane Robinson, and Debbie Lane.
Please visit Steve’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com