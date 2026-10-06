APSU Soccer’s Carolyne Young Named UAC Defender of the Week

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer senior defender Carolyne Young has been named United Athletic Conference Defender of the Week, the league announced Monday, after scoring her first-career goal and helping lead the Govs to their first conference win of the season at West Georgia, Sunday.

Young, the New Albany, Ohio, native, was named the league’s defender of the week following Austin Peay State University’s 3-1 win on the road at West Georgia, which was its first conference win since defeating West Georgia on October 20th, 2024. Young played 43 minutes on the pitch and scored the first goal of the match in the eighth minute, which gave the Governors a 1-0 lead to begin the match. Young was the only defender in the UAC to score a goal over the week.

The fourth-year senior is the second Governor this season to win a conference weekly award, with sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz being named the league’s goalkeeper of the week after her shutout against UT Martin (September 10th).

It is the first time that Austin Peay State University has had multiple conference weekly award recipients since September 17th, 2019, when goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell and defender Renee Semaan took home weekly honors after shutting out Evansville 2-0 at home on September 15 that season.

Austin Peay continues its conference schedule at home against Tarleton State on Thursday, before having senior day against Abilene Christian on Sunday.

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