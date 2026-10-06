Austin Peay Football Makes History With First Consensus Top-10 Ranking

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in program history, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team will enter next weekend as a consensus top-10 in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), with the Govs ranking eighth in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll and ninth in the Stats Perform Media Poll.

In ascending to eighth in the coaches poll, Austin Peay State University also reaches its highest ranking in any poll since September 22nd, 1979, when the APSU Govs were ranked eighth in the now-defunct Associated Press Division I-AA Coaches Poll.

The rankings reflect a massive looming matchup at Fortera Stadium this weekend; Tarleton State is up to second in the AFCA poll and third in the media poll, setting up the first-ever showdown between top-10 opponents at Fortera Stadium. The Governors and Texans will square off at The Fort on Saturday at 6:00pm in one of the marquee FCS games in the nation.

Buy Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale now by calling 931.221.PEAY. For news, updates, and future ticket information, follow Austin Peay State University football on X (@GovsFB), Instagram (@GovsFootball), and Facebook, or stay tuned here at LetsGoPeay.com.

To follow all Governors sports and get live stats, schedules, and access to your ticket account, download the new-and-improved Lets Go Peay app for iOS and Android.