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APSU Women’s Golf in Second Place at Butler Invitational

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By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf’s Jillian Breedlove Leads Govs’ Push at Butler Invitational. (Colby Wilson, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Golf’s Jillian Breedlove Leads Govs’ Push at Butler Invitational. (Colby Wilson, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfIndianapolis, IN – Trailing only the tournament hosts, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf ended the first 36 of plays at the Butler Invitational in second place, seeking a third top-three finish in three team stroke play events this fall.

The APSU Govs posted a 586 (292-294) at Highland Country Club, their best 36-hole showing as a team this season, to put them four shots clear of third-place Ohio heading into the final round. Loyola-Chicago (594) and Akron (596) rounded out the top-five, with Butler’s 571 well up on the field with 18 holes to play.

Two APSU Govs enter Tuesday in the top-10, with senior Jillian Breedlove (69-72—141) in third place and just three strokes off the lead. As usual, she’s been one of the most reliable ball-strikers in the field, canning 26 pars over the first 36 holes to lead the Govs and rank third in the tournament.

Also clutching a top-10 spot entering the final round is sophomore Jordin Cowing after matching 73s on Monday. She closed out round one with back-to-back birdies on No. 3 and No. 4, holes which yielded just 21 birdies combined in 174 rounds on Monday.

Senior Abby Hirtzel (74-75—149) is tied for 23rd entering the final round; she looks to reprise her three-birdie showing in the first round, which included one of just five first-round birdies recorded on the tricky 153-yard par-3 at No. 4. Sophomore Ella Arnzen (79-74—153) rallied back in the afternoon with a trio of birdies, including another on the par-3 at No. 4; of the 11 birdies recorded on No. 4 during Monday’s opening holes, three belonged to the Govs.

Junior Abby Jimenez rounded out the lineup for Austin Peay State University with a 154 (76-78), while sophomore Makenna Cox, as the individual, used a second-round 69—the third-best score of any player in the field during the afternoon session—to recover from an opening-round 80. She’s tied with Hirtzel at 23rd after leading all APSU Govs with six birdies on Monday.

Final-round action from Highland Country Club begins on Tuesday at 8:00am, the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team will be in the top group, going off Hole Nos. 1-3 alongside Butler and Ohio. Cox, as the individual, will begin on No. 14.

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