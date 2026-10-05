Fire Prevention Week Highlights the Importance of Home Fire Safety

Two Minutes to Escape: Prepare Now for a Home Fire Emergency

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross says if a fire starts in your home, you may have as little as two minutes to escape.

A working smoke alarm provides early warning, but knowing what to do next matters just as much.

That is worth thinking about during Fire Prevention Week, October 4th-10th.

Home fires happen every day. According to the American Red Cross, a home fire occurs somewhere in the United States about every minute and a half. On average, someone is injured in a home fire every hour, and someone dies about every three hours.

The good news is there are simple steps you can take now.

Start with your smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half. Install alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas, and test them every month.

Then ask a simple question:

If the alarm went off right now, would everyone know what to do?

Don’t Just Have a Plan. Practice It.

An emergency plan can look good on paper and still fall apart if no one has practiced it.

Walk through your home and identify two ways out of every room when possible. Make sure those routes are clear. Choose a safe place outside where everyone will meet.

Then practice.

The American Red Cross recommends practicing your home fire escape plan twice a year and timing your drill to see whether everyone can safely get out in less than two minutes.

For families, that also means making sure children recognize the sound of a smoke alarm and know what to do when they hear it.

For workplaces, schools, houses of worship and other organizations, the same principle applies. Know your exits. Identify your meeting place. Make sure people understand their roles. Decide who will call 911 and how you will account for everyone once you are outside.

Think about the people who may need additional help, including young children, older adults and people with disabilities or access and functional needs.

Practice the Decisions, Not Just the Route

A drill is not only about getting from point A to point B.

It is an opportunity to find the questions you have not answered yet.

What if the nearest exit is blocked?

Who helps a child or someone who needs assistance?

Where does everyone meet?

How do you know everyone made it out?

Who calls 911?

What happens if the emergency occurs when your normal routine has changed?

Those are much easier questions to answer before an alarm is sounding.

Take 15 Minutes This Week

You do not need a complicated exercise.

Take 15 minutes with your family, workplace or organization and:

Test your smoke alarms.

Walk your evacuation route.

Identify a second way out when possible.

Confirm your outside meeting place.

Make sure everyone knows what to do when an alarm sounds.

Identify anyone who may need additional assistance.

Fix one thing you notice.

Preparedness is built by practicing small actions before they become urgent decisions.

And the lesson goes beyond fire.

Next week, millions of people will practice another emergency action during the Great ShakeOut: Drop, Cover and Hold On.

Different hazard. Same idea.

Don’t wait for the emergency to practice the plan.

Ready to Practice?

The American Red Cross offers free resources families can use to make and practice a home fire plan:

Download the American Red Cross Home Fire Escape Plan

Download the American Red Cross Home Fire Safety Checklist

Explore American Red Cross fire safety resources

Explore American Red Cross disaster preparedness resources in ASL

Walk the plan. Talk through the plan. Practice it.

That is one more way to Stay ReadyTN.