Homeschool Fieldtrip Day Brings Learning and Exploration to Custom House

Clarksville, TN – Homeschool families across Clarksville and Montgomery County are invited to step outside the traditional classroom and discover history, culture and hands-on learning during Homeschool Fieldtrip Day at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center on October 6th, 2026.

Held from 10:00am to 4:30pm, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day gives K-12 students and their accompanying adults the opportunity to enjoy a day of self-guided exploration and learning throughout the museum. The monthly program offers local homeschool families a unique way to make education more engaging while exploring the exhibits and collections at one of Clarksville’s most distinctive cultural destinations.

Homeschool Fieldtrip Day takes place on the first Tuesday of each month, providing families with a recurring opportunity to incorporate museum experiences into their homeschool learning. Students can explore at their own pace while adults accompany them throughout the experience.

Admission for non-member homeschool families is $3.00 per student and $5.00 per adult. The program is designed for K-12 students with adults, making it an opportunity for families with children of different ages to learn and explore together.

Whether families are looking to supplement their homeschool curriculum, introduce children to local history and culture, or simply enjoy an educational day together, Homeschool Fieldtrip Day offers an engaging experience in the heart of downtown Clarksville.

For more information about Homeschool Fieldtrip Day, contact Stephanie Stafford, Curator of Education, at stephanie@customshousemuseum.org