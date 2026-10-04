Austin Peay Women’s Golf Returns to Action at Butler Fall Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf returns to action Monday at the Butler Fall Invitational, hosted by Butler at Highland Country Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The APSU Govs are featured in a strong field at Butler’s annual fall event. In addition to Austin Peay State University and host Bulldogs, the field will be comprised of student-athletes from Akron, Dayton, Detroit Mercy, Green Bay, Indiana State, Loyola Chicago, Northern Kentucky, Ohio, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, UIC, and Western Illinois.

Highland Country Club, a par-70 course, will play at 6,040 yards this week. Day one features a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:00am, with the Governor lineup scheduled to tee off on Holes 3-6, paired with competitors from Ohio and Green Bay; Cox, the individual, will tee off on No. 17.

This is Austin Peay State University’s first trip Butler’s home event since winning back-to-back team titles in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Taylor Dedmen won the individual title to lead APSU to a 16-stroke victory; the 2021 victory served as the first in Austin Peay State University head coach Jessica Combs’ career.

The APSU Govs will take the same lineup to Indianapolis that nearly won The Velvet at Paducah Country Club two weeks ago. Austin Peay State University will once again be led by senior Jillian Breedlove, who earned United Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week honors for her work in Paducah, at the No. 1 spot. She’ll be joined in the lineup by sophomore Ella Arnzen, junior Abby Jimenez, sophomore Jordin Cowing and senior Abby Hirtzel, with sophomore Makenna Cox traveling this week as the individual.

Highland Country Club, a par-70 course, will play at 6,040 yards this week. Day one features a 36-hole shotgun start at 8:00am, with the Governor lineup scheduled to tee off on Holes 3-6, paired with competitors from Ohio and Green Bay; Cox, the individual, will tee off on No. 17.

Live scoring for this event will be available via Scoreboard.com. For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.