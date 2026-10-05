Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Offers Exciting Teen Events

Clarksville, TN – Teens looking for a place to unwind, connect with friends, and try something new will find plenty of opportunities at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library this week and next.

From competitive video games and board games to creative writing and hands-on crafts, the library has a lineup designed to give local teens a fun place to explore their interests and spend time with others.

The upcoming programs at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library offer something for nearly every interest. Teens can test their gaming skills, develop their writing talents, create unique artwork, or simply enjoy an afternoon of games and conversation.

With activities taking place at both the Main Library and North Branch, there are several chances to join the fun.

Teen Gaming

Date: Monday, October 5th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Ready to hit pause on the outside world and dive into an epic gaming session? Teen Gaming invites teens to challenge friends, explore new worlds and test their skills across a variety of video games. Whether you’re new to gaming or a seasoned player, the sessions offer opportunities for tournaments and casual free play.

The Loft serves as a dedicated teen gaming zone where epic battles and plenty of fun await.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

Game on at North Branch Teen Gaming! Teens can spend the afternoon playing board games and card games, whether they’re looking for strategic competition or simply want to have fun with friends.

Grab a group, roll the dice and get ready for an afternoon of free entertainment at the library.

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Teen Scene: Creative Writing 101

Date: Tuesday, October 6th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Have a story waiting to be told? Teen Scene: Creative Writing 101 gives aspiring writers a chance to explore the basics of creative writing while experimenting with new ideas and discovering ways to keep their imaginations growing.

Whether teens enjoy fantasy, mystery, poetry or graphic novels, the program encourages them to develop their own creative voice and explore the possibilities of storytelling.

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North Branch Teen Scene: Creative Writing 101

Date: Wednesday, October 7th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Makerspace

Creative writers can continue exploring their storytelling skills at the North Branch Makerspace. Teen Scene: Creative Writing 101 encourages participants to experiment with ideas and learn more about writing in a relaxed, creative environment.

From fantasy and mystery to poetry and graphic novels, teens can find inspiration and resources to help bring their stories to life.

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Teen Scene: Craft Central @ The Loft

Date: Thursday, October 8th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Teens can get creative at Craft Central, a low-stress weekly art program featuring a variety of activities. Projects may include painting, collage, DIY crafts and other creative activities.

No previous art experience is required, and all supplies are provided. Teens can drop in, make something unique and enjoy time with other creative members of the community.

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Teen Gaming

Date: Friday, October 9th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

The week wraps up with another Teen Gaming session at The Loft. Teens can challenge their friends, try different games and choose between competitive tournaments and casual free play.

Whether you’re looking to prove your gaming skills or simply enjoy some time with friends, the teen-only gaming zone offers an afternoon of fun.

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Teen Gaming

Date: Monday, October 12th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Presenter: Amir McCain

Location: The Loft – Young Adult

Teen Gaming returns Monday with another opportunity to jump into video game action. Players of all skill levels can explore different games, compete against friends and enjoy a relaxed gaming environment.

The program offers both fierce competition and casual play, making it easy for teens to find a game and join in.

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North Branch Teen Gaming

Date: Tuesday, October 13th, 2026

Time: 4:00pm–6:00pm

Location: North Branch Teen Space

North Branch Teen Gaming returns with another afternoon of board games and card games. Teens can bring their friends, choose a favorite game, and enjoy some friendly competition.

Whether you’re a strategic mastermind or just looking for a fun way to spend the afternoon, North Branch Teen Gaming offers a free and welcoming place to play.

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With gaming, creative writing, art, and tabletop activities on the calendar, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is giving teens plenty of ways to stay active, creative, and connected this fall. These programs provide more than entertainment, giving teens opportunities to meet others, explore new interests, and make the library their own.

Be sure to check the upcoming Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Event Schedule and find an event that fits your interests at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library.

Clarksville- Montgomery County Public Library

350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library- North Branch

435 Jordan Road, Clarksville, TN

Phone: 931.648.8826