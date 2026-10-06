Austin Peay Volleyball Drops 3-0 Road Match at Eastern Kentucky

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team fell to Eastern Kentucky 3-0 (23-25, 16-25, 20-25) in its first meeting of the 2026 season, Tuesday, at the Baptist Health Arena.

The Governors led the first set 4-1 with three straight points from two Eastern Kentucky errors, a Nicole Okojie kill, and a Taly Cloyd kill. Austin Peay State University scored three straight for points 10-12 on a Cloyd kill, Reagan Anderson service ace, and an Okojie kill. Later in the set, the Governors took the lead from a three-point deficit on three straight kills; one from Okojie and two from Cloyd. The set saw six lead changes but the APSU Govs fell,25-23 in the frame.

The APSU Govs led early in the second four consecutive points on ​ kills, an Eastern Kentucky error, and an Anderson service ace to lead 5-2. Austin Peay State University scored its next three points on Colonels’ errors, before scoring two straight on Lauren Wallace kills for points nine and 10. The Governors scored their final four points on kills, highlighted by two from Cloyd.

The third set was highlighted by a late four-point scoring streak midway through the set. Austin Peay State University saw two final points from a Cloyd kill assisted from Brooklynn Merrell, and an attack error from Eastern Kentucky. The APSU Govs dropped the match following a 25-20, third-set decision.

Box Score Bullets

Brooklynn Merrell led the team in assists (21) and digs (13).

The Governors posted a .237 attack percentage on 97 total attacks.

Taly Cloyd attacked with .440 percent accuracy on 25 total attacks for 13 total points.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team continues conference play against North Alabama Thursday, October 8th in at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee