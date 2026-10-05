APSU Volleyball Set for Key UAC Matches Against Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continues conference play on Tuesday with a 5:00pm match against Eastern Kentucky, and a Thursday 6:00pm match against North Alabama.

Austin Peay (10-7) enters the weekend after falling to Abilene Christian 3-0 on the road, Thursday, and defeating Tarleton State 3-2 in the first home conference game, Saturday. The Governors defeated Little Rock 3-1, (September 24th), and fell to Central Arkansas 3-2 (September 26th).

Eastern Kentucky (14-2, 4-0 UAC) continues its nine-game win streak with a 3-0 win against Tarleton State, Thursday and at UT Arlington, Saturday. Eastern Kentucky is ranked first overall in the United Athletic Conference and is undefeated at home.

North Alabama (13-4, 3-1) continues meets the Governors Thursday, October 8th, and recently defeated Central Arkansas 3-1 and West Georgia 3-0. North Alabama is ranked second in the conference and is on a two-game win streak after falling to Tarleton State 3-0, September 26th.

All three teams have met historically as Atlantic Sun opponents. The 2026 season marks the first year in the UAC for all three teams. The meeting between the Colonels and Governors will be the 78th meeting with the APSU Govs posting a 10-26 record at Richmond. The Governors are 2-10 against North Alabama and 0-5 on the road against the Lions.

Senior Reagan Anderson is ranked 15th in the nation for individual serve aces with 30 total aces. Reagan Anderson is 13th in the nation for digs per set (4.85). Austin Peay State University ranks 18th nationally in opposing hitting percent with .165 and 26th in total aces with 102.

Austin Peay State University leads the conference in opponent hitting percent at .165, opponent assists with 10.50. The Governors lead the conference in attack percentage in five sets in their most recent 3-2 win over Tarleton State with a .372 percent on 67 kills and 137 total attacks.

Freshman Malena Benz leads the conference in attack percent in five sets with a .625 percent in the Governors recent 3-2 win over Tarleton State.

Match Points

The last meeting between the Governors in 2025 recorded a 3-0 home loss October 3rd rdand a 1-3 loss on the road November 1st. The most recent Governor win against the Colonels was a 3-0 win November 16th at home in 2019.

Historically, Austin Peay State University is 30-47 against Eastern Kentucky, 17-15 in Clarksville, 10-26 in Richmond, and 3-7 at neutral sites.

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama met in 2025 and posted a 3-0 loss on the road September 26th and a 3-2 loss at home November 8th. The most recent Governor win was on October 21st, 2022 with a 3-1 win in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University is 2-10 against North Alabama, 2-3 in Clarksville, 0-5 in Florence, and 0-2 at neutral sites.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 50th season, follow the Austin Peay State University volleyball team on X (@GovsVB) and Instagram (@GovsVolleyball) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.