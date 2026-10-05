Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Robert Lee Wooten, Jr., of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2026, at the age of 76. Born on June 10th, 1950, Robert leaves behind a life that will be remembered by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.
His passing marks the end of a cherished life and the beginning of a time for those who loved him to reflect on the memories, moments, and lasting impact he leaves behind. Though he is no longer with those who held him dear, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.
Family and friends are invited to gather and honor Robert’s life during visitation and funeral services at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.
Visitation
Thursday, October 8th, 2026
10:00am–11:00am
Foston Funeral Home
816 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN
Funeral Service
Thursday, October 8th, 2026
11:00am
Foston Funeral Home
816 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN
Following the funeral service, Robert will be laid to rest with interment at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, located at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville.
Interment
Friday, October 9th, 2026
2:00pm–2:30pm
Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery
7931 McCrory Lane
Nashville, TN
As family and friends come together to celebrate Robert Lee Wooten, Jr.’s life, may they find comfort in the memories they shared and the love that will continue beyond his passing. His life and memory will remain a lasting part of those who knew and loved him.
To send flowers or plant a memorial tree in memory, please visit our flower store.
About Foston Funeral Home
The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.
Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com