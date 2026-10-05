Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Obituary: Robert Lee Wooten, Jr., of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on September 30th, 2026, at the age of 76. Born on June 10th, 1950, Robert leaves behind a life that will be remembered by family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

His passing marks the end of a cherished life and the beginning of a time for those who loved him to reflect on the memories, moments, and lasting impact he leaves behind. Though he is no longer with those who held him dear, his memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those whose lives he touched.

Family and friends are invited to gather and honor Robert’s life during visitation and funeral services at Foston Funeral Home, located at 816 Franklin Street in Clarksville.

Visitation

Thursday, October 8th, 2026

10:00am–11:00am

Foston Funeral Home

816 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN

Funeral Service

Thursday, October 8th, 2026

11:00am

Foston Funeral Home

816 Franklin Street

Clarksville, TN

Following the funeral service, Robert will be laid to rest with interment at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, located at 7931 McCrory Lane in Nashville.

Interment

Friday, October 9th, 2026

2:00pm–2:30pm

Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery

7931 McCrory Lane

Nashville, TN

As family and friends come together to celebrate Robert Lee Wooten, Jr.’s life, may they find comfort in the memories they shared and the love that will continue beyond his passing. His life and memory will remain a lasting part of those who knew and loved him.

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