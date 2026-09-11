APSU Men’s Tennis Shines on Opening Day of Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Collects Six Wins

Clarksville, TN – Highlighted by a 2-0 day by Logan Tomovski, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team claimed six wins to begin the Brian Coons Fall Tournament Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors opened competition against Alabama A&M in doubles, with Tomovski and Rohan Loubser – the Govs’ top doubles team from the 2025-26 campaign – earning a 6-3 win.

Heading to singles, the APSU Govs claimed five total wins, including a trio of straight-set victories from Petter Lindquist, Ari Allouche, and Vincent Lu. Lindquist, competing in his first match as a Gov, earned a 6-2, 6-1 win. Allouche, in his first-college appearance, surrendered just a single game for a 6-0, 6-1 win. Lu won his first set in a 7-3 tiebreak, before then claiming the win with a 6-0 victory in the second set.

After splitting his first two sets, Tomovski claimed an extended, 10-point tiebreak win against his opponent, winning the frame 11-9. Another APSU newcomer, Ethan Williams, also split his opening frames before claiming a 10-8 win in the deciding set.

A full list of results of Friday’s matches is shown below or at the link above.

Austin Peay State University Singles Results

Petter Lindquist (APSU) def. S. Griffiths (AAMU), 6-2, 6-1

Ari Allouche (APSU) def. R. Amkrah (AAMU), 6-0, 6-1

Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. M. Stancia (AAMU), 6-2, 0-6, 11-9

N. Koffi (AAMU) def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 2-6, 6-4, 13-11

Vincent Lu (APSU) def. G. Krivokapic (AAMU), 7-6 (7-2), 6-0

Ethan Williams (APSU) def. M. Lee (AAMU), 6-2, 2-6, 10-8

Alejandro Conde (UTC) vs. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), unfinished at 7-5, 2-0, will be resumed, Saturday

Austin Peay State University Doubles Results

Logan Tomovski/ Rohan Loubser (APSU) def. M. Lee/S. Griffiths (Alabama A&M), 6-3

R. Amkrah/N. Koffi (AAMU) def. Petter Lindquist / Ari Allouche (APSU), 6-4

G. Krivokapic/M. Stancia (AAMU) def. LU, Vincent Lu / Ethan Williams (APSU), 6-3

3-1 Sebastian Johnson/Alejandro Conde (Chattanooga) def. Lucas Ranciaro / Remy Baumann (Austin Peay Men’s Tennis), 6-4

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University went 5-1 in singles and 1-3 in doubles play.

Logan Tomovski went 2-0 on the day with a three-set singles win and a 6-3 doubles win alongside Rohan Loubser.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis returns to the courts tomorrow afternoon when it faces Chattanooga, with first serve set for 9:00am from the Governors Tennis Courts.

Remaining Tournament Schedule

Saturday Matches (9:00am Start)

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee Tech

Sunday Matches (9:00am Start)

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga