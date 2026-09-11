Clarksville Obituary: Robert Thomas Soule Sr

Clarksville, TN – Robert Thomas Soule Sr, 81 of Dover, TN passed away on Sunday, September 6th, 2026. He was born in Chicago, IL on April 30th, 1945; son of the late David Thomas and Laura Mae Soule. Robert was a loving family man who never missed a holiday or family gathering.

He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with his family and friends. His grandchildren considered him their hero and could not have asked for a better grandfather.

Robert proudly operated trains for more than 30 years, a career he dedicated himself to throughout his working years. He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time in nature. After retirement, he especially enjoyed camping, and Piney Campground was one of his favorite places to spend time relaxing and making memories.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Soule and daughter, Tracy Soule.

Survivors include his son, Robert Thomas Soule, Jr.; grandchildren, Victoria Soule and Nathan Spencer; great grandchildren, Ashton and Anevary Soule.

There will be a Memorial Service held at Piney Camp Ground at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com