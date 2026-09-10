Clarksville Obituary: Joyce Ann Copeland Bruso

In Loving Memory of Joyce Ann Copeland Bruso
Clarksville, TN – Joyce Ann Copeland Bruso peacefully took the hand of Jesus and entered the gates of her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, surrounded by the love and memories of a family who will forever carry her in their hearts.
A Graveside service will be held in her honor at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00pm Friday, September 11th, 2026, with Bro. David Mackens officiating.
Joyce was born on March 12th, 1946, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to Bertie Lee Copeland and Dovie Raines Copeland, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was the beloved wife of Frederick George Bruso, who also preceded her in death. Together, they built a family and a lifetime of memories that will continue to live on through the generations that follow them.
Joyce was also preceded in death by her brothers Bertie Lee Copeland Jr., Howard Copeland, Jesse Copeland, Allen Copeland, Gary Copeland, and John Copeland, and her sisters Dorothy Copeland, Ruthie Lyle, Queenie Roberts, Lucille Waters, and Janet Rushing.
She leaves behind her three sons, James, Randy, and Tim Bruso; her beloved granddaughter, Cherie Ann Bruso; her grandson, Jesse Bruso; and her great-grandson, Colton Timothy Bruso. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor Reeves, as well as many cherished nephews, nieces, extended family members, and loved ones. She is also survived by her caretaker and best friend, Sheryl Paulus.
Joyce’s life was one of family, love, strength, and faith. Those who knew and loved her will remember not only the years she lived, but the love she gave, the memories she created, and the special place she held within her family.
Although saying goodbye brings tremendous sadness, there is comfort in knowing that Joyce has finished her earthly journey and is now at peace. Her love will remain with her family always, carried in their hearts and passed down through the generations.
Until we meet again, may you rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus. You were deeply loved, and you will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com