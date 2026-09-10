Clarksville Obituary: Joyce Ann Copeland Bruso

In Loving Memory of Joyce Ann Copeland Bruso

Clarksville, TN – Joyce Ann Copeland Bruso peacefully took the hand of Jesus and entered the gates of her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, surrounded by the love and memories of a family who will forever carry her in their hearts.

A Graveside service will be held in her honor at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 2:00pm Friday, September 11th, 2026, with Bro. David Mackens officiating.

Joyce was born on March 12th, 1946, in Montgomery County, Tennessee, to Bertie Lee Copeland and Dovie Raines Copeland, both of whom preceded her in death.

She was the beloved wife of Frederick George Bruso, who also preceded her in death. Together, they built a family and a lifetime of memories that will continue to live on through the generations that follow them.

Joyce was also preceded in death by her brothers Bertie Lee Copeland Jr., Howard Copeland, Jesse Copeland, Allen Copeland, Gary Copeland, and John Copeland, and her sisters Dorothy Copeland, Ruthie Lyle, Queenie Roberts, Lucille Waters, and Janet Rushing.

She leaves behind her three sons, James, Randy, and Tim Bruso; her beloved granddaughter, Cherie Ann Bruso; her grandson, Jesse Bruso; and her great-grandson, Colton Timothy Bruso. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Eleanor Reeves, as well as many cherished nephews, nieces, extended family members, and loved ones. She is also survived by her caretaker and best friend, Sheryl Paulus.

Joyce’s life was one of family, love, strength, and faith. Those who knew and loved her will remember not only the years she lived, but the love she gave, the memories she created, and the special place she held within her family.

Although saying goodbye brings tremendous sadness, there is comfort in knowing that Joyce has finished her earthly journey and is now at peace. Her love will remain with her family always, carried in their hearts and passed down through the generations.

Until we meet again, may you rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus. You were deeply loved, and you will never be forgotten.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at navefuneralhomes.com