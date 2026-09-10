Clarksville Obituary: James Christopher Austin “Sarge”

Clarksville, TN – James Christopher Austin “Sarge”, age 65 of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2026. He was born on February 25th, 1961, in Clarksville, TN; son of the late James and Helen Austin.
He was a graduate from Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. While at APSU; Chris joined the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. His love for sports led him into a career writing sports articles for the Leaf Chronicle, working for Austin Peay State University’s Athletic Department and umpiring baseball.
Survivors include his brother, Mark Austin and his wife, Jamie; nephew, Doug Austin and his wife, Courtney; niece, Jill Asman and her husband, Logan.
Chris also leaves behind two great-nieces and one great-nephew.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com