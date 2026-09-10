Roxy Regional Theatre Opens Presale for ‘Stranger Sings!’ Parody Musical

Clarksville, TN – Presale for Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre is going on now! For the next week, Season 44 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for Stranger Sings! before they go on sale to the general public next Thursday, September 17th!

Friday, October 23rd at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 24th at 2:00pm

Saturday, October 24th at 7:00pm

Sunday, October 25th at 2:00pm

Thursday, October 29th at 7:00pm

Friday, October 30th at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 31st at 2:00pm

Saturday, October 31st at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 1st at 2:00pm

Not a Season 44 package holder yet? No worries! Get your Season 44 package here.

Buy TICKETS to Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical

Please note: This production contains PG-13 material. Viewer discretion is advised.

Written by Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by The Licensing House (TLH), www.tlhshows.com. Stranger Sings! is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or affiliated with Netflix, the creators of Stranger Things, or any of their subsidiaries or partners. All characters, settings, and references are used for parody purposes only.

Special thanks go out to all of our generous sponsors — Stu Fillmore & Eric Goode, Brian & Jennifer Zacharias, and Kayla Bennett — whose support made this production possible!

Reminder: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “Stranger Sings!” will be presented in our temporary home at 114 Public Square.