National Gas Price Average Jumps 13 Cents to $4.27 Per Gallon

Washington, D.C. – The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up 13 cents since last week to $4.27 as crude oil prices continue climbing. Volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil back in the $100.00 per barrel range for the first time since July.

Pump prices are currently comparable to early June. As the graph below shows, the national average is increasing during a season when gas prices typically go down due to lower gasoline demand.

Today’s National Average: $4.2770

One Week Ago: $4.1436

One Month Ago: $4.0091

One Year Ago: $3.1938

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.92 million barrels per day to 8.55 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 205.7 million to 206.9 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week from 9.8 million barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $3.02 to settle at $96.05 a barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 0.4 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels, matching the five-year average.

EV Charging

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 42 cents.

State Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($5.89), Washington ($5.53), Hawaii ($5.40), Oregon ($5.06), Alaska ($5.05), Nevada ($5.01), Idaho ($4.76), Utah ($4.68), Arizona ($4.57), and Illinois ($4.48).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Indiana ($3.56), Mississippi ($3.80), Texas ($3.83), Kansas ($3.84), Louisiana ($3.85), Alabama ($3.87), Oklahoma ($3.87), Tennessee ($3.89), South Carolina ($3.90), and Arkansas ($3.92).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (53 cents), West Virginia (52 cents), Alaska (49 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), California (47 cents), New Hampshire (47 cents), Illinois (45 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (45 cents), and North Dakota (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (31 cents), Missouri (33 cents), Iowa (33 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), Utah (34 cents), Maryland (34 cents), South Dakota (35 cents), Vermont (36 cents), Minnesota (37 cents), and Delaware (38 cents).

Drivers can find current gas and electric charging prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.