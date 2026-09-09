Clarksville, TN – This Erin, TN native has been playing non-stop since the talent show in 4th grade! This singer, picker, and songwriter has a set list that will blow your mind. Old stuff, new stuff. Rock, Blues, Country, and Contemporary.

He does kick out an original song now and again, which will be coming out in a 5-song EP very soon. This month has seen him playing two shows a week! I’ve seen him recently on Sunday at Strawberry as well as on the Fourth of July at the Downtown Commons. Heard some of my all-time favorites and one of his that left me truly impressed! Lemons is a full-time student at APSU, and he also works at Mary’s Music.

Bryant often plays with his two older brothers as the Buckeye Road Band, in honor of the road they grew up on. In that house on Buckeye Road, they heard a lot of singer-songwriter music as well as classic rock. This upbringing comes through in his set list. This 21-year-old does the classics proud.

With the number of shows he’s playing, Bryant Lemons must be doing something right. Whether he’s sitting in with local favorites, Brit Dewey and Lucian Green at Poor Man’s or being joined onstage by Garrett Seay from the 1980 at the Sunday on Strawberry tent, he’s right at home playing anywhere with anyone.

He’s got a fresh take on the standard rock tunes he belts out, and it’s fun to see and hear this young guy playing stuff I’ve been hearing my whole life!

He has been in rock bands as well, going back to high school with Apollo’s Hand and Weedspit, with whom he played at Tour De Ville a couple of years ago.

Edison Vidro is recording Bryant at his studio in Sango for the EP he has coming out this Fall. You might have caught his show at Joelton Hardware this month, or at One 19 in Dickson, or at our own Revel House. As I said, he has had a big summer and doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all.

Check out his website: www.bryantlemons.com

If you’ve seen him out playing live, make sure to call out for him to play Sister Golden Hair by America! Oh, and that song from the talent show in 4th grade…

James Cargill – for ‘Ville A Rock and Roll Magazine

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