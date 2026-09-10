Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Longwood Lane Water Outage for Water Valve Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for Longwood Lane on Friday, September 11th, 2026, at 8:00am for water valve maintenance.

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity.

The following streets and roads in the Savannah West Subdivision will be affected during the outage:

Longwood Lane

Longwood Court

Runnymeade Drive

Ashebrooke Lane

Water valve maintenance will be finished, and water service will be restored, by approximately 10:00am.