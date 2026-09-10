APSU Men’s Tennis Hosts Brian Coons Fall Tournament This Weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team opens its fall season at home with the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Friday-Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs welcome Tennessee Tech, Chattanooga, and Alabama A&M for the round-robin event which begins Friday afternoon at 2:00pm.

Named after APSU tennis alum Brian Coons, who passed away in June 2023, the Brian Coons Fall Tournament enters its fourth season as the Governors’ annual fall event. Last season, the Governors earned 10 wins across two days at the event, including seven singles wins against AAMU and Cumberland.

Led by second-year head coach Kurt Kujawa, the Governors return five student-athletes from last year’s team in Felipe De La Hormaza, Rohan Loubser, Vincent Lu, Lucas Ranciaro, and Logan Tomovski.

APSU’s leader in singles wins from a season ago, Tomovski went 11-8 overall last season with an 8-5 record during the spring. He posted a 7-5 mark from the No. 3 court. Also a member of the Govs’ top doubles tandem from last season, Tomovski and Rohan Loubser went 10-5 together in 2025-26, including an 8-3 mark in the spring while exclusively playing from the No. 1 court. Loubser finished as the Govs’ wins leader in doubles play after also going 4-3 in doubles last fall.

In addition to its five returners, Kujawa also added four newcomers ahead of the fall in transfer additions Petter Lindquist (Longwood) and Ethan Williams (Wingate) and freshmen Ari Allouche and Remy Baumann.

Notes Before First Serve

The APSU Govs open fall competition at home with the Brian Coons Fall Tournament.

All matches will be played in a hidden dual format, where teams compete head-to-head in doubles and singles. While individual results will be calculated, there will be no collective team win/loss.

Austin Peay State University’s weekend tournament field features Chattanooga, Tennessee Tech, and Alabama A&M.

The APSU Govs are 4-1 against AAMU since 2004 and dropped a 4-3 decision to the Bulldogs last season. The Govs also fell in a 4-3 and 5-1 decision to the Mocs and Golden Eagles, respectively, last spring.

Austin Peay State University returns its leaders in singles (Tomovski, 11) and doubles (Loubser, 12) wins from last season. The duo also was APSU’s leading doubles team last season, with a 10-5 record together and 8-3 mark during the single while playing from the No. 1 court.

Austin Peay State University combined for 44 singles and 28 doubles wins last season under first-year head coach, Kurt Kujawa.

Kujawa’s first season at the helm of the program was highlighted by a 4-3 win against Bellarmine in the 2026 ASUN Men’s Tennis Championship. The victory was APSU’s first postseason win as an ASUN Conference member.

Tournament Schedule

Friday Matches (2:00pm Start)

Alabama A&M vs. Austin Peay

Chattanooga vs Tennessee Tech

Saturday Matches (9:00am Start)

Chattanooga vs. Austin Peay

Alabama A&M vs. Tennessee Tech

Sunday Matches (9:00am Start)

Tennessee Tech vs. Austin Peay

Alabama A&M vs. Chattanooga

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

After its first tournament of the fall, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team’s next take the courts when they travel to College Grove, Tennessee for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Ohio Valley Regionals, October 8th-13th.