Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale Returns to Public Library

Clarksville, TN – Shelf space is about to get a whole lot more interesting. The Friends of the Library Fall Used Book Sale is making its return to the downtown Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane, bringing four full days of treasure-hunting through thousands of gently used books, movies, music, and more — all while pouring proceeds straight back into the library that makes it possible.

This twice-a-year sale has become a beloved tradition for local readers, collectors, and bargain hunters alike, drawing crowds eager to dig through tables stacked high with donated titles spanning nearly every genre imaginable. It’s the kind of event where a quick stop can easily turn into an hours-long hunt, as shoppers uncover everything from bestsellers and childhood favorites to CDs, DVDs, and the occasional rare find.

The sale kicks off Thursday, October 22nd, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, with a Friends-only Preview Night that gives the earliest access to the very best selection before the doors open to the general public. Anyone can join on the spot for just $5.00, making it an easy way to skip ahead of the crowd and score first pick of the newly arrived inventory.

From there, the sale opens to everyone Friday, October 23rd, and Saturday, October 24th, both running from 9:00am to 5:00pm, giving shoppers plenty of time to browse at their own pace. The event wraps up Sunday, October 25th, from 1:00pm to 4:30pm with the always-popular $5.00 Bag Sale, where shoppers can stuff a Friends-provided bag with as many items as it’ll hold for a single flat price — the perfect finale for anyone looking to stock up before the sale closes for the season.

Pricing throughout the sale stays refreshingly simple: nearly every item is just $1.00, with a small selection of vintage or special pieces set aside in their own section at a slightly higher price. Cash, checks, and credit or debit cards are all accepted, though card purchases carry a small processing fee.

Every dollar spent goes directly to the Friends of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, a nonprofit organization built around one goal: keeping the library thriving. Through fundraising and community advocacy, the Friends help fund Summer Reading programs, educational events, and outreach efforts that keep a love of reading alive across the community. For anyone who can’t make it to the sale but still wants to feed a reading habit, the library’s Booktique inside the building also offers a rotating selection of $1.00 books, DVDs, and CDs year-round.

For more information about the Friends of the Library, the Used Book Sale, or how to get involved, visit www.mcgtn.org/publiclibrary/about/friends