History on the Rocks Returns September 17th at Leatherwood Distillery

Clarksville, TN – History, storytelling, art, and a little time to unwind will come together Thursday evening, September 17th, when the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center hosts its next History on the Rocks at a new location, Leatherwood Distillery.

The free listen-and-learn happy hour will take place from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at 119 College Street, giving the community an opportunity to celebrate the newest issue of the museum’s magazine while hearing from a fascinating lineup of local artists, historians, interpreters, and storytellers. The event is open to the public and offers a relaxed setting where guests can enjoy history while connecting with others in the community.

The fall issue of the magazine shines a spotlight on several intriguing chapters of Clarksville-area history and culture, including Sango-Halliburton’s Crossroads, the Clarksville Female Academy, The Chestnut Group, the Mallory Family, and quilts from the museum’s current exhibition and collection.

Adding even more depth to the evening will be several featured guests connected to the magazine’s stories and the museum’s exhibitions.

Artists Anne Goetze and Ellen Bibb of The Chestnut Group will be on hand to discuss their work, while Roxanne Jenkins, a historical interpreter for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, will share insight into the community’s past. Professional storyteller Tammy Mallory Hall will bring the Mallory family story to life, and Fred Landiss will discuss the family quilt he loaned to the Customs House Museum for its current exhibition, Piecing the Past: Quilts from the Collection.

Guests can also make an evening of it by purchasing drinks and a couple of light appetizers during the event. The combination of local history, engaging speakers, art, storytelling, and a relaxed happy-hour atmosphere makes History on the Rocks a unique way to spend a Thursday evening in downtown Clarksville.

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center invites the community to come out, raise a glass, learn something new, and help celebrate the release of the newest issue of the museum’s magazine at History on the Rocks at Leatherwood Distillery. With a fresh location and a compelling lineup of local voices, this free event promises an entertaining evening filled with stories that help connect Clarksville’s past with its present.