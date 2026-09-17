Clarksville Has Tennessee’s Second-Lowest Gas Prices

Nashville, TN – Gas prices continue to move more expensive across the state, rising 11 cents, on average, over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.92 which is 25 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.15 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“Crude oil prices surged to over $100.00 per barrel last week after tensions intensified in the Middle East,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas price increases slowed over the weekend, however, if crude oil prices remain elevated, it’s likely that drivers will see pump prices continue to fluctuate highter throughout the week.”

The last time Tennessee had a state gas price average above $4.00 per gallon was in early May when gas prices reached a high of $4.21. Tennessee drivers are now seeing gas prices $1.15 more expensive compared to last year, which adds roughly $17 to the cost of filling a 15-gallon gas tank.

National Gas Prices

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline went up 16 cents since last week to $4.31 as crude oil prices continue climbing. Volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has pushed crude oil back in the $100 per barrel range for the first time since July. Pump prices are currently comparable to early June. The national average is increasing during a season when gas prices typically go down due to lower gasoline demand.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased last week from 8.92 million barrels per day to 8.55 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 205.7 million to 206.9 million barrels. Gasoline production decreased last week from 9.8 million barrels per day to 9.3 million barrels.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI rose $3.02 to settle at $96.05 a barrel. The EIA reports that U.S. crude oil inventories decreased 0.4 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels, matching the five-year average.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($3.98), Memphis ($3.96), Johnson City ($3.94)

Least expensive metro markets – Morristown ($3.87), Clarksville ($3.88), Knoxville ($3.90)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $3.923 $3.927 $3.814 $3.670 $2.778 Chattanooga $3.902 $3.914 $3.811 $3.615 $2.718 Knoxville $3.901 $3.913 $3.739 $3.609 $2.783 Memphis $3.963 $3.947 $3.837 $3.701 $2.816 Nashville $3.932 $3.939 $3.867 $3.737 $2.807 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com.

Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG), named a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted Company in America, is the second-largest AAA club in North America, with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG is part of the national AAA federation, which serves more than 66 million members across the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

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