APSU Soccer Heads to Jackson State for Nonconference Finale

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its first win of the 2026 season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team heads to the Magnolia State to face Jackson State in its nonconference finale, with kickoff scheduled fora Friday 3:00pm match at JSU Soccer Field in Jackson, Mississippi.

Austin Peay (1-6-1) enters Friday’s match after playing to a 1-0 win against UT Martin last Thursday. With their win over the Skyhawks, the Governors came away with their first win and shutout since playing at West Georgia on October 20, 2024. It was also their first win at home since playing to a 2-1 win over Stetson on October 10 that same year.

Junior midfielder Allie Williams scored the game-winner against UT Martin in the 20th minute of the match. At the same time, sophomore goalkeeper Megan Waskiewicz stayed busy between the pipes, corralling seven saves in 11 shots faced.

Waskiewicz was named the United Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week following her performance, which made her the first Governor to win a conference weekly award since Mary Parker Powell and Renee Semaan in 2019.

Jackson State (1-6-0) returns home after playing to a 4-2 loss at Stephen F. Austin. After going into the second half with a 2-1 lead after goals from Ryanne Hawthorn-Harper and Sarah Portis, SFA put up three scores to come back for the win.

Before the Tigers’ loss at SFA, Jackson State came away with its first win of the season at home against Delta State (Sept. 7), winning 5-1.

What to Know

Friday’s match marks the sixth time Austin Peay State University has played on September 18th.

The Governors are 2-3-0 on this date.

Friday’s match will be the first meeting between the Govs and the Tigers.

Austin Peay State University is 0-6-4 in its last 10 matches on the road.

The APSU Govs are 52-140-25 all-time on the road.

Broadcast Information

Friday’s match will be broadcast on SWAC TV. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.